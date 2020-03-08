That match saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial get the goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side while Nicolas Otamendi netted what would be a consolation for City. That result means United are in line to complete a Manchester derby double - a feat they haven't pulled off since the days of SIr Alex Ferguson during the 2009/10 season.

Man United were 2-1 winners at the Etihad in December the last time these two teams met in the Premier League.

As well as losing to their local rivals, that defeat dealt City arguably a mortal blow in their bid to retain their Premier League title and they'll be out to avoid a similar derby disappointment on Saturday. Following testing times for both teams earlier in the campaign, the two rivals are now both enjoying great form, with both sides notching up professional wins over tricky Championship opposition in their respective FA Cup matches in midweek. Talented youngster Phil Foden looks to have earned himself a start for City amid doubts over Kevin De Bruyne's fitness, while Aaaron Wan-Bissaka and Welsh wing wizard Daniel James could both be available for United.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Man United vs Man City no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Man United vs. Man City: Where and when?

This Premier League clash takes place at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 8.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. GMT local time so that's a 12:30 p.m. ET, 9:30a.m. PT, start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3:30 a.m. AEDT kick off on Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch the Manchester derby online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this massive Premier League match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Man United vs. Man CIty, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

