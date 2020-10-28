The quest for European glory continues tonight as matchday two of the Champions League group stage takes place including this Group G clash between Juventus and FC Barcelona. Don't miss a moment with our Juventus vs Barcelona live stream guide.

After a disappointing round of 16 exit in last year's competition, today's hosts Juventus will be hoping for a better showing in this year's Champions League campaign. The Italian champions got off to a good start in the tournament with a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kyiv with two Álvaro Morata goals securing the victory on the night.

In the league, the Serie A title-holders are unbeaten so far as they aim to lift a record tenth consecutive Coppa Campioni d'Italia. However, three of those games have ended in a draw including a 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Crotone which leaves Bianconeri in 5th place currently.

That being said, it's as good a time as any for Andrea Pirlo's side to be playing Barcelona. Though Barça won their first Champions League group stage game convincingly – a 5-1 victory against Hungarian champions Ferencváros — the team has faced some off-the-field uncertainty over the summer and poor form in the league to start the season.

In La Liga, the Blaugrana currently sit in 12th place after five games, recording just seven points. in their last outing, Ronald Koeman's men were defeated 3-1 by rivals Real Madrid in El Clásico and lost 1-0 to Getafe before that. Barcelona have also never beaten Juventus in Turin so the odds are currently stacked against the Catalan titans.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Juventus and Barcelona with our guide below.

Juventus vs Barcelona: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League group stage game is being played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CET local time today, October 28. That makes it an 8pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 4pm ET / 1pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Thursday morning.

How to watch Juventus vs Barcelona online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Juventus vs Barcelona but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Juventus vs Barcelona. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch Juventus vs Barcelona online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between Juventus and Barcelona is available to stream live via CBS All Acces. Kick-off for this game is at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

How to watch Juventus vs Barcelona live in the UK

The Juventus vs Barcelona match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 3 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Barcelona live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Juventus vs Barcelona without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Juventus vs Barcelona live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Juventus vs Barcelona in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Thursday morning.