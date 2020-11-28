While Jake Paul first rose to fame on the now-defunct video app Vine, he later went on to take YouTube by storm due to his risky stunts and shenanigans. Tonight won't be Paul's first time in the ring though as he defeated Oladeji "Deji" Olatunji back in 2018 in an undercard while his brother Logan Paul faced off against Deji's brother KSI. However, Paul made his professional boxing debut the following year when he defeated YouTuber AnEsonGib (known as Gib) by total knockout in the first round. Will Jake Paul be able to defeat Robinson or is he a better trash talker than a boxer?

YouTuber Jake Paul will take on former NBA star Nate Robinson as the co-main event for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr and we have all the details on how you can watch the highly anticipated match online or on TV.

Former NBA star Nate Robinson on the other hand recently admitted that he had his first ever sparring match earlier this year. However, in a recent interview Robinson called out Paul saying "you and your brother only fight YouTubers, you are gonna fight a real athlete for the first time". Can Robinson's experience as the NBA's first three-time slam dunk champion help him take down Paul tonight?

Elsewhere on the card Badou Jack will meet Black Mckernan in the ring for a light heavyweight bout, Hasim Rahman Jr will go up against Rashad Coulter in a cruiserweight bout and at the top of the card, Mike Tyson will face off against Roy Jones Jr in a heavyweight exhibition bout to see which boxing legend will take home the newly created WBC Frontline Battle Belt

Whether you're rooting for Jake Paul or Nate Robinson, we'll show you how to watch the YouTube superstar take on the former NBA point guard from anywhere in the world.

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson - When and where?

Jake Paul and Nate Robinson will meet in the boxing ring at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in Carson, California as the second main event at this weekend's Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr showdown on Saturday, November 28. The undercard will kick off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT and the main card will begin two hours later at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the highly anticipated boxing match live.

