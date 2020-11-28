YouTuber Jake Paul will take on former NBA star Nate Robinson as the co-main event for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr and we have all the details on how you can watch the highly anticipated match online or on TV.
While Jake Paul first rose to fame on the now-defunct video app Vine, he later went on to take YouTube by storm due to his risky stunts and shenanigans. Tonight won't be Paul's first time in the ring though as he defeated Oladeji "Deji" Olatunji back in 2018 in an undercard while his brother Logan Paul faced off against Deji's brother KSI. However, Paul made his professional boxing debut the following year when he defeated YouTuber AnEsonGib (known as Gib) by total knockout in the first round. Will Jake Paul be able to defeat Robinson or is he a better trash talker than a boxer?
Former NBA star Nate Robinson on the other hand recently admitted that he had his first ever sparring match earlier this year. However, in a recent interview Robinson called out Paul saying "you and your brother only fight YouTubers, you are gonna fight a real athlete for the first time". Can Robinson's experience as the NBA's first three-time slam dunk champion help him take down Paul tonight?
Elsewhere on the card Badou Jack will meet Black Mckernan in the ring for a light heavyweight bout, Hasim Rahman Jr will go up against Rashad Coulter in a cruiserweight bout and at the top of the card, Mike Tyson will face off against Roy Jones Jr in a heavyweight exhibition bout to see which boxing legend will take home the newly created WBC Frontline Battle Belt
Whether you're rooting for Jake Paul or Nate Robinson, we'll show you how to watch the YouTube superstar take on the former NBA point guard from anywhere in the world.
Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson - When and where?
Jake Paul and Nate Robinson will meet in the boxing ring at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in Carson, California as the second main event at this weekend's Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr showdown on Saturday, November 28. The undercard will kick off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT and the main card will begin two hours later at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.
How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the highly anticipated boxing match live.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson in the U.S.
US viewers interested in watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson showdown this weekend will need to purchase access to the Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr PPV from the boxing streaming service FITE which has acquired the rights to show the event in both the US and Canada. Access to the PPV will cost you $49.99 and for the price you'll be able to watch the full card on your computer, mobile and via smart TV streaming apps.
Alternatively, you can also order the PPV from the TysonOnTriller website or from a number of cable providers including Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, Verizon, DirecTV or Dish for the same price.
Live stream Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson in Canada
As FITE has also acquired the rights to show Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson in Canada, boxing fans up North will be able to purchase access to the Tyson vs Roy Jones JR PPV from the boxing streaming service for $49.99. However, just like in the US, you can also purchase the PPV from a number of Canadian cable providers including Rogers, Sasktel, Shaw, Bell and Videotron.
How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson in the UK
Boxing fans in the UK will need to turn to BT Sport Box Office to purchase the Tyson vs Jones PPV to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson as the network has acquired the exclusive rights to show the event. Fortunately though, PPV access in the UK is a bit cheaper at just £19.95 though you will also need to be a BT Sport subscriber to watch. For the price though, you'll be able to watch the Tyson vs Jones on your computer, on TV and on mobile via the BT Sport app and BT will also offer replays of the fight.
Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson will start a bit late in the UK with BT Sport Box Office's coverage of the undercard beginning at 1am GMT and the main card is expected to get under way between 4am and 5am GMT, so prepare accordingly.
Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson in Australia
If you live in Australia and are a Foxtel subscriber, you'll be able to purchase the Tyson vs Jones PPV from Main Event for $59.95 to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson. For those that have already cut the cord, the PPV is also available from the over-the-top streaming service Kayo Sports for the same price.
Australian viewers will be able to watch the undercard beginning at 1pm AEDT and the main card at 3pm AEDT on Sunday, November 29.
Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr - The main card in full
Heavyweight Exhibition Bout
- Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr - 8 rounds
Cruiserweight Bout
- Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson - 6 rounds
Light Heavyweight Bout
- Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan - 8 rounds
Cruiserweight Bout
- Hasim Rahman Jr vs Rashad Coulter - 6 rounds
