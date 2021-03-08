When it comes to home renovation inspiration, there's no channel quite like HGTV. With a mix of informative and entertaining programming, HGTV is now the premier destination for shows revolving around home design, decorating, and remodeling ideas. From Fixer Upper and Property Brothers to House Hunters International and Flip or Flop, HGTV has cultivated a revered lineup of compelling shows that could have you suddenly gardening, painting, and re-arranging your furniture with the eye of a professional.
How can I watch HGTV live?
Watching HGTV live is easier than ever before — you don't even need cable anymore. All of the popular live TV streaming services include HGTV in their channel guides, from Sling TV and Philo to YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. However, these services also include many other channels and range in price from $20 to $65 per month for a subscription. If you're not sure which to try out first, we have a few suggestions just below.
Then again, if you are currently a cable subscriber, you can stream HGTV for free by visiting the HGTV website and logging in with your provider such as DirecTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, Xfinity, or AT&T U-Verse. You can also sign in to stream HGTV live this way if you're subscribed to a live TV streaming service like fuboTV or Hulu with Live TV.
Philo is the most affordable option: $20/month
The most affordable way to stream HGTV live is with Philo. This live TV streaming service gives you access to over 60 channels including HGTV for only $20 per month! It blows the competition out of the water on price, and there's even a free 7-day trial at Philo so you can give it a shot before becoming a paying member.
Sling is another excellent choice: from $35/month
Sling TV is the next, most affordable option and rides a fine line between keeping the price low and the number of popular channels high. There are two plans at Sling that vary in which channels they offer, as well as a third plan that combines all the channels into one package.
HGTV can be found on both Sling Blue and Sling Orange which both cost $35 per month, or you can choose the Sling Orange + Blue plan for just $50 monthly. Even for the best plan, that's a wide margin lower in cost than fuboTV and YouTube TV which are both priced at $64.99 monthly. Sign up for a free trial at Sling today for three days of free streaming before you have to pay for access.
Best without a budget
Sling
Choose the Sling Blue, Sling Orange, or Sling Orange + Blue to watch HGTV live on Sling! For as low as $35 per month, you'll be able to stream HGTV on Android and iOS devices, your computer or smart TV, select Xbox game consoles, and more. Sign up today for a free 3-day trial before being charged.
Another way to watch HGTV: from $5/month
If you just want to watch HGTV shows at your leisure and don't care about watching the channel live, you can start a Discovery+ subscription for $4.99/month. Discovery+ not only lets you watch thousands of HGTV episodes but also shows from Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, and of course Discovery Channel. There are even "Discovery+ channels" that air 24/7 streams of popular shows like House Hunters and Fixer Upper — perfect in those moments where you don't know which episode or season to watch.
Discovery+
While you can't watch HGTV live here, you can stream thousands of HGTV episodes and all the best HGTV shows at your leisure. There are even 24/7 streams of shows like House Hunters and Fixer Upper you can watch non-stop! Plus, Discovery+ includes content from other networks like TLC, Animal Planet, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, and Discovery Channel.
