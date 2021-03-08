When it comes to home renovation inspiration, there's no channel quite like HGTV. With a mix of informative and entertaining programming, HGTV is now the premier destination for shows revolving around home design, decorating, and remodeling ideas. From Fixer Upper and Property Brothers to House Hunters International and Flip or Flop, HGTV has cultivated a revered lineup of compelling shows that could have you suddenly gardening, painting, and re-arranging your furniture with the eye of a professional.

How can I watch HGTV live?

Watching HGTV live is easier than ever before — you don't even need cable anymore. All of the popular live TV streaming services include HGTV in their channel guides, from Sling TV and Philo to YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. However, these services also include many other channels and range in price from $20 to $65 per month for a subscription. If you're not sure which to try out first, we have a few suggestions just below.

Then again, if you are currently a cable subscriber, you can stream HGTV for free by visiting the HGTV website and logging in with your provider such as DirecTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, Xfinity, or AT&T U-Verse. You can also sign in to stream HGTV live this way if you're subscribed to a live TV streaming service like fuboTV or Hulu with Live TV.

Philo is the most affordable option: $20/month

The most affordable way to stream HGTV live is with Philo. This live TV streaming service gives you access to over 60 channels including HGTV for only $20 per month! It blows the competition out of the water on price, and there's even a free 7-day trial at Philo so you can give it a shot before becoming a paying member.