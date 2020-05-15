Seniors may have missed out on the last several weeks of classes and a traditional graduation ceremony, but the upcoming virtual commencement special Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class Of 2020 is here instead to recognize this year's graduates and share some positive words in celebration of their achievements by a number of special guests. Though students won't be walking down the aisle during the special, they will be treated to a collection of musical performances, inspirational vignettes, and other commencement messages from special guests and celebrities, including former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. While it's not the ceremony students expected, it's certainly one to be remembered.

The Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class Of 2020 is hosted by the LeBron James Family Foundation in collaboration with the XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation Partner. Along with Lebron himself, other special guests include the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, H.E.R, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, David Dobrik, Maren Morris, Zendaya, Olivia Wilde, and Liza Koshy, among others. Graduate Together: Class of 2020 special: When & where Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class Of 2020 is a one-hour, commercial-free show you'll be able to watch on more than 30 broadcast and cable networks and online streaming channels. The show begins at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, May 16. You can catch it airing live on channels such as ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, as well as streaming on Hulu, The Roku Channel, CBS All Access, YouTube, and more. How to stream Graduate Together live in the U.S. One of the channels airing the Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class Of 2020 special is ABC News Live, which happens to be streaming live on Hulu even with its most affordable base plan. Hulu with Live TV normally starts at $55 per month, though ABC News Live is the one channel you can receive with a base Hulu plan starting as low as $5.99 per month. If you've never been a Hulu member before, you can score a free 30-day trial to watch the special and see how the service is before you're charged for a membership.

Another great option is Sling TV. It offers live TV streaming for as low as $30 per month, and right now you can sign up and score your first month for just $20. How to watch Graduate Together live from anywhere If you're currently in the U.S., you shouldn't have much trouble accessing Hulu or another streaming service to watch the graduation special, and the trials offered for each makes it free to watch even if you're not currently a paying member. However, for those living anywhere else, watching the special live will be a bit more difficult. Luckily, a VPN will help you access Hulu no matter where you are so you can watch Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class Of 2020 when it airs this Saturday night. VPNs give you another layer of security when surfing the web, and they're extremely easy to use, too. There are lots of options, though we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. Plus, it can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPN services are on sale right now if you're looking to compare ExpressVPN to others.

