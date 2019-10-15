Following months of nonstop leaks, Google's annual hardware event is nearly upon us. Everything kicks off at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT, and the best part is that you can watch the entire event right from the comfort of your home.

Google's expected to make quite a few big announcements today, most notably the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. These two phones have been leaked and teased to no end leading up to today's event, meaning we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect.

Along with that, Google's also expected to announce a Nest Mini (the successor to the Home Mini), Pixelbook Go, and a revamped Google Wifi that'll double as an Assistant speaker. There has also been some talk of Pixel Buds 2, but details on those remain murky.

In any case, we don't have long to go before Google takes the stage to make everything official.

Grab your snacks, settle in, and get ready for the livestream!