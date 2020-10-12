With a total prize fund of £405,000 to play for, the world's top green baise talent will be on show this week for the 2020 English Open - read on to find out how to watch all the snooker action online from this prestigious tournament below.
In an effort to comply with government Covid-19 social distancing guidelines, this year's tournament will be played across two venues, with the qualifiers and first round set to be staged at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes before heading to its regular home of the York Barbican for the second round onwards.
Former world number one and defending champion Mark Selby comes into the tournament as favourite.
The 37-year-old, "Jester from Leicester" thrashed practice partner David Gilbert 9-1 to lift last year's trophy, restricting his opponent to just 14 points in the first four frames. Selby is set to kick off his campaign against China's Fan Zhengyi on the opening day with fan favourite Ronnie O'Sullivan drawn against France's Brian Ochoiski later on Monday.
World number one Judd Trump meanwhile begins his campaign against the up and coming Louis Heathcote in his opening match on Tuesday.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the English Open 2020 with our guide below.
English Open 2020: Where and when?
The English Open 2020 is set to take place between 12 to 18 October 2020, with the tournament starting at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, before moving to York Barbican for the second round and beyond.
Watch the English Open 2020 online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this key snooker tournament further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the English Open 2020, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.
How to stream the English Open 2020 live in the UK
UK residents have a couple of options for watching this year's tournament. Eurosport will have comprehensive coverage of the English Open across both of its linear channels, with the network available via basic Sky TV and Virgin media packages. For those who prefer to stream there's Eurosport Player which is available for £6.99 monthly subscription or £39.99 for its annual pass. On top of that, Freeview channel Quest will also be showing limited live coverage alongside nightly highlights throughout the tournament. The channel is also available to watch via the station's website, as well as the dplay app . And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN as outlined above - simply log into a server in your country and watch as if you were there.
Can I watch the English Open 2020 online in the US?
There's currently no confirmed broadcaster for this year's edition of the tournament in America.
If you're desperate to watch the English Open 2020, the only alternative is to use a VPN service as outlined above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting the game and go from there - just be aware that streaming services will likely require a credit card based in the country the service is from.
Can I watch the English Open 2020 online in Canada?
While streaming service has broadcast this tournament in Canada in the past, that doesn't appear to be the case for 2020, with no other network confirmed to show the Open in the region unfortunately.
Can I watch the English Open 2020 online in Australia?
It's sadly the same story Down Under, with no broadcaster confirmed to be showing the tournament in Australia.
How to watch the English Open 2020 online in China?
With Fan Zhengyi among the favourites for this year's tournament, there's plenty of Chinese interest in this year's English Open.
Viewers in China can watch the tournament on a range of channels and services, including Superstars Online, Liaoning TV, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Migu.
