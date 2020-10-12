In an effort to comply with government Covid-19 social distancing guidelines, this year's tournament will be played across two venues, with the qualifiers and first round set to be staged at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes before heading to its regular home of the York Barbican for the second round onwards.

With a total prize fund of £405,000 to play for, the world's top green baise talent will be on show this week for the 2020 English Open - read on to find out how to watch all the snooker action online from this prestigious tournament below.

Former world number one and defending champion Mark Selby comes into the tournament as favourite.

The 37-year-old, "Jester from Leicester" thrashed practice partner David Gilbert 9-1 to lift last year's trophy, restricting his opponent to just 14 points in the first four frames. Selby is set to kick off his campaign against China's Fan Zhengyi on the opening day with fan favourite Ronnie O'Sullivan drawn against France's Brian Ochoiski later on Monday.

World number one Judd Trump meanwhile begins his campaign against the up and coming Louis Heathcote in his opening match on Tuesday.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the English Open 2020 with our guide below.

English Open 2020: Where and when?

The English Open 2020 is set to take place between 12 to 18 October 2020, with the tournament starting at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, before moving to York Barbican for the second round and beyond.

Watch the English Open 2020 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this key snooker tournament further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the English Open 2020, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.