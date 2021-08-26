While the dalmatians were the stars in both Disney's One Hundred and One Dalmatians animated film from 1961 and its live-action adaptation 101 Dalmatians in 1996, this time around Cruella de Vil is taking the spotlight.

After releasing through Premier Access back in May, Disney's new live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel is now included as part of a Disney Plus subscription and we have all the details on how you can watch Cruella online.

Disney's Cruella, which stars Emma Stone, tells the story of how creative child Estella Miller becomes the character of Cruella de Vil and develops her penchant for fashion as well as her hatred towards dalmatians.

The film is set in London during the 1970s and chronicles how Estella goes from being an ambitious grifter to an aspiring fashion designer before finally becoming the dangerous criminal we remember from Disney's previous films as well as Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

Whether you grew up watching the animated film, the live-action remake with Glenn Close or just want to see how one of Disney's most notorious villains got her start, we'll show you exactly how to watch Cruella from anywhere in the world without having to pay extra.

Cruella on Disney Plus — When and where?

After releasing in theaters and online through Disney Plus Premier Access back in May, Disney's live-action Cruella film will finally be available to stream with a subscription to Disney Plus on Friday, August 27. Unlike with its initial release, you won't have to pay anything extra to watch Cruella on Disney's streaming service.

How to watch Disney's Cruella in the U. S.

If you live in the U.S. and already have a Disney Plus subscription, you'll be able to watch Cruella when it premieres on Friday, August 27. However, if you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet, the streaming service costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for the year. There's also a Disney+ Bundle available that gives you access to Disney Plus along with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month.

Live stream Disney's Cruella in the UK, Canada and Australia

As Cruella is a Disney film, it will be available in all of the countries that Disney Plus has launched in so far. This means that viewers in the UK, Canada and Australia will also be able to watch the new live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel when it comes to Disney's streaming service on Friday, August 27.

While Disney Plus offers the same content with slight variations depending on country, the pricing does change somewhat from region to region. Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month or £79.99 for the year in the UK, $11.99 per month or $119.99 for the year in Canada and $11.99 per month or $119.99 for the year in Australia. Check out our Disney Plus Price guide for all the latest info on Disney's streaming service.