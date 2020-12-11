Cyndi Lauper is bringing a festive livestream benefit concert directly to fans this holiday season. In support of her nonprofit organization, True Colors United, the 10th annual Cyndi Lauper & Friends "Home for the Holidays" concert is going virtual for the year 2020 and is set to feature performances and guest appearances by some of the biggest names in music.
Not only will we see exclusive performances from guests like Cher, Dolly Parton, Phoebe Bridgers, and the cast of Broadway's Kinky Boots, but there will also be special cameos by celebrities including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Whoopi Goldberg.
Home for the Holidays live: When and where
There will be a few opportunities to catch this year's "Home for the Holidays" concert, though if you want to watch live, you'll need to download the TikTok app. The virtual benefit will only air live on TikTok Live this Friday, December 11 at 8 p.m. ET. If you don't mind waiting another two days, you can catch a replay of the event on YouTube or Facebook this Sunday, December 13 at 8 p.m. ET by navigating to Cyndi Lauper's profiles. You can find a link to the YouTube livestream just above this paragraph.
This event is available to stream worldwide, though if you find that the stream is blocked due to a location restriction in your area, you may want to try out a VPN service to unlock access to watch the concert live. This guide to cheap VPN services has a lot of great options.
How to watch Home for the Holidays live stream
There are a couple of ways to watch "Home for the Holidays" this weekend. The first chance to watch is live via the TikTok app this Friday night, while Facebook and YouTube will give you one more chance to stream on Sunday night. The entire show is being streamed for free, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to sign up for a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.
