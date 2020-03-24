Based on the 2010 memoir written by New York Times best-selling author, Bruce Feiler, NBC's new drama, Council of Dads hits screens on Tuesday - read on to find out how to watch it, no matter where you are in the world. Written and produced by husband-and-wife team Tony Phelan and Joan Ratner, whose past credits include Grey's Anatomy, the new series follows the life of Scott Perry, a father of five children who is diagnosed with cancer, played by Southland star Tom Everett Scott.

Worried that he won't be there to guide and support his children, Scott and his wife turn to six of his best friends to step in as back-up dads, including Anthony, his oldest friend; Larry, his AA sponsor; and Oliver, his surgeon and best friend to his wife, Robin. The cast also features Prison Break and The Walking Dead star Sarah Wayne Callies, and Clive Standen,(Vikings, Taken). Read on for full details on how to stream Council of Dads no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. Council of Dads: Where and when? The show premiers at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC on March 24th Tuesdays on NBC, with new episodes at the same time every Tuesday. Watch Council of Dads online from outside your country We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian drama fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Council of Dads, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some more options that are on sale right now.

How to watch Council of Dads online in the U.S. exclusively on NBC NBC will be showing Council of Dads exclusively in the U.S. So assuming NBC is one of the television channels you can get, then you're good to go. If you would rather stream the show straight from your computer, mobile phone or tablet then you can head over to NBC's website to watch. Don't want to pay more than you need to for your cable subscription? Then don't worry, there is a range of different streaming services now available to help you watch the show, all at different price points. You can see a list of options below: Hulu with Live TV: $44.99 per month

AT&T TV Now: From $65 per month

Sling TV: $20 for first month

fuboTV: $44.99 for the first month

YouTube TV: $49.99 per month Hulu with Live TV is a great overall option In addition to giving you access to NBC so that you watch every episode of the new series, Hulu with Live TV lets you watch over 60 live TV channels. You'll also get access to the service's own Hulu Originals such as Little Fires Everywhere as well as its on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can even record up to 50 hours of live TV with Cloud DVR storage and watch on all of your favorite devices including your smartphone, tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

