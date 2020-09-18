Along with live presentations from Meat Beat Manifesto, DHS, Ash. Code and Cyanotic, the event will feature past performances from The Young Gods, Front Line Assembly, Test Dept, Chemlab, and more. Classic industrial music videos will be aired with commentary from bandmembers of groups like Nine Inch Nails, Ministry, and Front 242. The three-night event will also feature the premiere stream of the film Last Call 2350: The Neo Documentary.

The Cold Waves Industrial Music Festival isn't letting social distancing measures put an end to the show. Its annual event is going virtual in 2020 with a livestream that will be free to watch around the world. With the possibility of this being the biggest Cold Waves festival yet, Cold Waves is pulling out all the stops with live performances as well as rare, unearthed performances.

Cold Waves Industrial Music Festival live: When and where

The Cold Waves Industrial Music Festival begins Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. CST. will be available to stream for free once it goes live via the Cold Waves Twitch channel. This is a three-night event that runs through September 20 and begins at the same time each night. We've also embedded the video above for quick access to the show. While the festival is available to stream worldwide, you could have some trouble accessing the stream if you're in a country other than the United States. If you find that the stream is blocked, one of these great VPN services could help you bypass the restriction.

For info on settimes and a detailed guide on what's happening each day, be sure to visit the Cold Waves website.

How to watch Cold Waves Industrial Music Festival live stream

There are a number of ways you can watch the Cold Waves festival this weekend. Since it's streaming for free on Twitch, you'll be able to watch the show on any device using the Twitch app, such as your smartphone or tablet, computer, or even some smart TVs.

The Cold Waves festival is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the event. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.