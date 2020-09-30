In-between league fixtures, the round of 16 in the Carabao Cup takes place this week with a number of top Premier League teams still involved in the competition. Today's fixture list sees Manchester United travel to Brighton & Hove Albion for the second time in five days. Don't miss a moment with our Brighton vs Manchester United live stream guide.

These two sides will be familiar with each other after having met just this past weekend in the Premier League. United came out on top in that game with a controversial injury-time penalty securing the 3-2 victory.

In their opening league game, the Red Devils lost 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace with former United forward Wilfried Zaha finding the net twice, making it three points from six in the Premier League thus far. In the Carabao Cup, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side saw off lower league opposition in the form of Luton Town to progress to today's fourth-round tie.

It's one win and two defeats for Brighton in the Premier League so far with that defeat to Man United as well as a 3-1 loss to Chelsea on opening day. In between those fixtures, the Seagulls beat Newcastle United and also won two games in the Carabao Cup against Portsmouth and Preston North End to get this far.

Graham Potter's men will be seeking revenge for the weekend's disappointing late defeat at the hands of Manchester United. Knocking the five-time league cup winners out of the competition would likely go some way to fulfilling that desire.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Brighton vs Manchester United no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Brighton vs Manchester United: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Amex Stadium on Wednesday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST local time.

That makes it a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 4:45am AEST start on Thursday morning.

Watch Brighton vs Manchester United online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Carabao Cup further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Brighton vs Manchester United game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.