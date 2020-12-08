Two titans of European football face off once again tonight as La Liga giants FC Barcelona play host to Serie A champions Juventus in their final UEFA Champions League group stage game. Don't miss a moment with our Barcelona vs Juventus live stream guide.

These two sides last met in Turin back in October where Barcelona walked away victorious after a 2-0 win secured by goals from Ousmane Dembélé and Lionel Messi. Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from that game due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Champions League trophy has evaded Juventus for almost 25 years having last won Europe's biggest prize back in 1996. Last season, they failed to progress past the round of 16 stage and the team faced defeat in the final in both 2015 and 2017.

This year, the Italian champions are guaranteed to get out of the group (alongside today's opponents) having already picked up 12 points. Juve can still secure top spot in the group (and, theoretically, an easier draw for the next round) but the odds are against them as they'd need to win by three or more clear goals, or any two-goal margin other than 2-0, to leapfrog Barca.

Barcelona currently sit at the top of the group with maximum points having won all five of their Group G clashes so far. The Blaugrana exited last season's Champions League at the quarter-final stage having been hammered 8-2 on aggregate by eventual winners Bayern Munich. Ronald Koeman's men will want to put last season's disappointment behind them and will be hoping to progress to their first Champions League final since 2015.

That being said, Barcelona are way off the pace in this year's La Liga title race, currently sitting in ninth place — 12 points behind league leaders Atlético Madrid. Koeman may opt to rest some of his star players in this final Group G clash considering his side is almost guaranteed first place going into the tie.

Similarly, Juventus are six points behind Serie A frontrunners AC Milan and, with nothing to lose going into today's game, may not field a full-strength side.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Barcelona and Juventus with our guide below.

Barcelona vs Juventus: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League group stage game is being played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CET local time today, December 8. That makes it an 8pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Wednesday morning.

How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Barcelona vs Juventus but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Barcelona vs Juventus. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between Barcelona and Juventus is available to stream live via CBS All Acces. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus live in the UK

The Barcelona vs Juventus match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport ESPN channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Barcelona vs Juventus without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Barcelona vs Juventus in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning.