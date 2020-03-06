Despite the intervention from mother nature, India have looked good value throughout, following a superb unbeaten run in the group stages. The third highest run-scorer in the tournament, teenager Shafali Verma has lit up this World Cup, registering an astonishing strike-rate of 161, while spin specialist Poonam Yadav has been bamboozling batting orders throughout the tournament.

While they may have the weather to thank for securing their place in Sunday's showdown, India go into their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final against hosts Australia as favourites. With rain washing out their semi-final clash with England, the Women In Blue progressed to the final on account of being group winners during the tournament's round robin stage.

Australia are making their sixth consecutive appearance in a T20 World Cup final , but have looked less than assured at times during this campaign. Their semi-final against South Africa was a nail-biting affair, with the Aussie's arguably saved by the rain. Skipper Meg Lanning led by example, given a captain's performance from the crease as the middle-order collapsed around her. The hosts will get plenty of backing from the home crowd, but they'll be under no illusion that need need to deliver a far better performance in today's final if they are to beat an Indian side they have already lost to in the tournament's opening game.

It's a game not to be missed, read on to find out how to get an Australia vs India live stream.

Australia vs. India: Where and when?

The Women's T20 final takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, March 8.

The match begins at 6 p.m. AEDT local time, so that's a 12:30 p.m. IST start for fans in India looking to cheer on the Women In Blue and a 7 a.m. GMT start for folks in the UK or 2 a.m. Eastern.

Watch the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final online from outside your country

