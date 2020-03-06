While they may have the weather to thank for securing their place in Sunday's showdown, India go into their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final against hosts Australia as favourites. With rain washing out their semi-final clash with England, the Women In Blue progressed to the final on account of being group winners during the tournament's round robin stage.
Despite the intervention from mother nature, India have looked good value throughout, following a superb unbeaten run in the group stages. The third highest run-scorer in the tournament, teenager Shafali Verma has lit up this World Cup, registering an astonishing strike-rate of 161, while spin specialist Poonam Yadav has been bamboozling batting orders throughout the tournament.
Australia are making their sixth consecutive appearance in a T20 World Cup final , but have looked less than assured at times during this campaign. Their semi-final against South Africa was a nail-biting affair, with the Aussie's arguably saved by the rain. Skipper Meg Lanning led by example, given a captain's performance from the crease as the middle-order collapsed around her. The hosts will get plenty of backing from the home crowd, but they'll be under no illusion that need need to deliver a far better performance in today's final if they are to beat an Indian side they have already lost to in the tournament's opening game.
It's a game not to be missed, read on to find out how to get an Australia vs India live stream.
Australia vs. India: Where and when?
The Women's T20 final takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, March 8.
The match begins at 6 p.m. AEDT local time, so that's a 12:30 p.m. IST start for fans in India looking to cheer on the Women In Blue and a 7 a.m. GMT start for folks in the UK or 2 a.m. Eastern.
Watch the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the Women's T20 World Cup final further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Australia vs India, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Australia vs India. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Australia vs India online in the U.S.
If you're a cricket fan in the U.S. looking to watch Sunday's showdown in Melbourne, then you'll need to head to Willow TV.
You can add the service to some of your existing streaming services, like Sling for just $9.99 per month or $60 for the year if you prepay for 12 months.
To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, check out our VPN guide above.
Sling TV Free Trial
Sling is offering new and former customers a free trial of its service now through March 15. You'll need to add the premium Cricket Now package to your plan for $10 a month!
Live stream the Women's T20 final in Australia
If you're planning on watching the final Down Under, the great news is that the match will be shown live on free-to-air Channel Nine.
You'll also be able to live stream the match via Nine Network's free 9Now web platform. The 9Now app is also available to download for both iOS and Android devices.
If you're looking to watch Nine's coverage from abroad you'll need to make use of a VPN service - follow our guide above.
How to stream Australia vs. India live in the UK
Sky Sports has exclusive rights to show the Women's T20 final live in the UK. Coverage of the tournament's grand finale starts at 6am on Sunday morning on Sky Sports Cricket. As well as being able to watch on TV, Sky subscribers can also watch the match online via the Sky Go app, which is available for most mobiles, tablets, games consoles and TV streaming devices. Non-Sky subscribers can still access the cricket and live stream the Women's T20 World Cup final by picking up a Now TV pass.
Watch the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final live in India
Star Sports is the official broadcaster in India of the Women's T20 World Cup final. The match will be shown on Star Sports 2, with the build-up to the final beginning at 11.30am If you're not able to access Star, you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year.
