If the task in front of Villa wasn't daunting enough, they'll be heading into Sunday's showdown at Wembley against a side that will be bristling with confidence following their stunning midweek Champions League victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.

Having won four out of the last six League Cup finals, it almost feels strange when Manchester City aren't involved in the Carabao Cup Final. Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues this time face an Aston Villa side that has cast aside its struggles at the foot of the Premier League to put themselves in contention of winning their first silverware since lifting the League Cup back in 1996.

Man City have previously lifted the League Cup trophy six times, while the Villans, who were the tournament's inaugural winners back in 1960, have won the Cup on five occasions. Should any of City star's Fernandinho, David Silva or Sergio Agüero take to the field on Sunday, they will set a new record for most appearances in the competition, having each already appeared in four previous League Cup finals.

A City win at Wembley would also see those three players join an exclusive set of players in Ryan Giggs, Emile Heskey and Petr Cech, who have lifted the trophy on three occasions.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Carabao Cup Final no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Aston Villa vs. Man City: Where and when?

The 2020 Carabao Cup Final takes place at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 1.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. GMT local time so that's an 11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT, start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3:30 a.m. AEDT kick-off for folks tuning in from Australia.

