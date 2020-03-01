Having won four out of the last six League Cup finals, it almost feels strange when Manchester City aren't involved in the Carabao Cup Final. Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues this time face an Aston Villa side that has cast aside its struggles at the foot of the Premier League to put themselves in contention of winning their first silverware since lifting the League Cup back in 1996.
If the task in front of Villa wasn't daunting enough, they'll be heading into Sunday's showdown at Wembley against a side that will be bristling with confidence following their stunning midweek Champions League victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.
Man City have previously lifted the League Cup trophy six times, while the Villans, who were the tournament's inaugural winners back in 1960, have won the Cup on five occasions. Should any of City star's Fernandinho, David Silva or Sergio Agüero take to the field on Sunday, they will set a new record for most appearances in the competition, having each already appeared in four previous League Cup finals.
A City win at Wembley would also see those three players join an exclusive set of players in Ryan Giggs, Emile Heskey and Petr Cech, who have lifted the trophy on three occasions.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Carabao Cup Final no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Aston Villa vs. Man City: Where and when?
The 2020 Carabao Cup Final takes place at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 1.
Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. GMT local time so that's an 11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT, start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3:30 a.m. AEDT kick-off for folks tuning in from Australia.
Watch the 2020 Carabao Cup final online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of 2020 League Cup further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Aston Villa vs Man City, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Carabao Cup Final. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Man City online in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN
In the U.S., ESPN+ has exclusive broadcasting rights for the Aston Villa vs. Manchester City matchup. You can sign up for just a month of service at $4.99, or go all-in on a year for just $49.99. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ for $12.99 a month.
Once signed up, you'll be able to stream ESPN+ on your TV, phone, PC, and more. It works with popular streaming hardware like Roku and Fire TV, as well as Xbox, Playstation, Android TV, and more.
ESPN+
It's the best (and your only) option to stream the big match up in the U.S. Sign up now for a monthly or annual plan so you don't miss any of the action.
How to stream the League Cup Final 2020 live in the UK
You'll need to be a Sky Sports customers to watch all the action from Wembley live in the UK.
Coverage starts on Sky Sports Football from 3:30 p.m. GMT on Sunday afternoon.
If you don't want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99.
Live stream the 2020 League Cup Final live in Australia
If you're planning on watching the Carabao Cup Final Down Under, then you'll need to be a beIN Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the tournament for Australia.
Today, you'll need to be ready to tune in at 3:30 a.m. AEDT.
Live stream the Aston Villa vs. Man City live in Canada
Canadian soccer fans will be able to watch Sunday's showpiece game on streaming service DAZN, with kick off set for 3:30 a.m. in the early hours of Monday morning. For folks new to the service, you can watch Sunday's game for free as DAZN offers a 30-day money back option. You'll have to sign up for the service but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up.
