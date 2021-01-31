COVID-19 is forcing a big change to the 2021 Pro Bowl. Instead of the standard football game played between the NFC and AFC sides, this year's will be a virtual one happening with four representatives from each conference playing one quarter of the video game Madden NFL 21.

It won't be the same as normal, but there's still a chance it turns out even more entertaining than previous years. There's a lot at stake to stay healthy and not get injured during a meaningless game so the action is typically more subdued than normal weeks during the season. Eight people trashing-talking each other and playing Madden might work out just fine as a way to provide some entertainment.

On the AFC team will be Derrick Henry, Deshaun Watson, Snoop Dogg, and Keyshawn Johnson. The NFC team will be Jamal Adams, Kyler Murray, Bubba Wallace, and Marshawn Lynch. Why are there non-football players one each team? That's a good question.

Each person will go head-to-head against the other team and play a five-minute quarter of the video game. The match ups of who will be playing who hasn't been announced yet. Assuming things get back to normal next year, the Pro Bowl will go back to an in-person game and will be played in Las Vegas.

2021 virtual Pro Bowl: when and where

This year's virtual Pro Bowl will stream live on Sunday, January 31 at 5 PM ET. It will be available on the NFL's YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook pages as well as EA's Madden NFL Twitch page.

Watch the 2021 virtual Pro Bowl from the US

The NFL Network will re-air this virtual Pro Bowl after the fact for people that want to tune in like any other scheduled program, but this is an online, streaming event first and foremost.

You'll have your pick of where you want to stream this Pro Bowl match as it will be available on a number of different social platforms. You can watch on the NFL's YouTube channel, Facebook Page, or EA's Madden Twitch page.

To watch the re-airing on the NFL Network you can tune in on Sling Blue, $30/month.