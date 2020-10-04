Postponed from its usual April slot on the sporting calendar, the rejigged 2020 edition of the London Marathon finally takes place this weekend - read on to find out how to watch this iconic race online, no matter where in the world you are.

This year's rescheduled event will only feature elite runners who have prepared for the event within a biosecure bubble in an 'athletes only' hotel outside of London. The route is also set to be somewhat unfamiliar, eschewing its famous trip around the UK capital's landmarks for a more Covid-19-safe revised 19.6 lap closed-loop circuit around St James's Park.

The race marks the first major event of the year for the majority of runners taking part on Sunday, with the big talking point a rare and much-anticipated match up between world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge and 2019 Berlin Marathon winner Kenenisa Bekele.

With weather conditions currently favouring fast finishing times, both runners will also have one eye on setting a new marathon world record.

There appears to be a similar objective for Kenyan superstar Brigid Kosge in the womens race, who will be looking to better her own world record, while Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schär both return to defend their wheelchair race titles.

Who will win this year? Read on to find out how to watch the 2020 London Marathon no matter where you are in the world.

2020 London Marathon - where and when

This year's London Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 4.

The day's events begin with the Elite Women's Race at 7.15am BST (2.15am ET), with the Men's race beginning at 10.15am BST (5.15am ET), and the wheelchair races starting at 1.10pm BST (8.10am ET).

Watch the London Marathon 2020 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this iconic race further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the 2020 London Marathon, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

