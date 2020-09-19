Having been postponed from its usual spring date, the world's most iconic endurance race finally takes place this weekend - read on for full details on how to watch the 2020 Le Mans 24 race, no matter where you are in the world.
This 88th running of the race will be somewhat different, taking place behind closed doors for the first time
A huge crowd of 250,000 enthusiastic spectators would normally be trackside, but motorsports fans will nevertheless be grateful that the event is taking place at all, with strong rumours earlier in the year that the 2020 edition of the race was set to be scrapped.
Toyota Gazoo Racing come into this year's event hoping to make it three wins in a row, following last year's triumph which saw F1 legend Fernando Alonso alongside Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima lead the team to victory.
Along with the tiredness of competing in a 24 race, this year's driver will also have to contend with testing conditions with rain and thunderstorms currently forecast for the Sarthe region on Saturday night.
Read on as we explain below how to get a Le Mans 2020 live stream for this week's race.
Le Mans 2020: Where and when?
Le Mans 24 Hour 2020 takes place as ever on the Circuit de la Sarthe circuit in France, and the runs between 2.30pm CET local time (1.30pm BST UK time) on Saturday, September 19 until 2.30pm CET / 1.30pm BST on Sunday, September 20.
Watch the Le Mans 2020 online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's endurance racing from France further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Le Mans 2020, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Le Mans 2020. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Le Mans 2020 online in the US
MotorTrend once again has exclusive broadcast rights to Le Mans in the States.
The TV channel and its app will be offering full live 24 hour coverage, so you'll be able to enjoy the action via your laptop, mobile app or tablet. MotorTrend will set you back $5.99 per month subscription, or $59.99 for the year. There's also a FREE 14-day trial allowing you to sign up and watch the entire race without paying a cent!
Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above to stream all the action just like you would back at home.
The race gets started at 10.30am ET / 6.30am PT.
How to stream the Le Mans 2020 live in the UK
Eurosport have UK motorsports fans covered and will be showing Le Mans 2020 live in its entirety. Coverage kicks off on Eurosport 1 with the warm-up session at 9.30am BST on Saturday, with the main race following at 1.30pm BST. Eurosport is available with basic Sky TV packages or via a Eurosport Player monthly (£9.99) or annual pass (£39.99). Going abroad? Save yourself some hassle by grabbing a VPN in advance so you can use the same streaming service you would at home. If you're a Eurosport subscriber but are currently outside the UK then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.
How to stream Le Mans 2020 live in Canada
As with the US, the Le Mans endurance race will be shown in Canada on the new Motor Trend channel which is part of the Discovery network.
For those travelling outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back home.
The sart flag drops at 10.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Saturday morning.
Live stream Le Mans 2020 live in Australia for free
Like the UK, Australia will be getting live Le Mans 2020 coverage via Eurosport too. That means it can be watched via the Eurosport website or through the app or, of course, via a broadcaster that offers the channel. The start time is 10.30pm AEST on Saturday night.
