Youtube pretty much started the online streaming revolution, and ever since launching 15 years ago, the Google-owned video sharing service has amassed billions of users across the world.

But like any website, YouTube isn't exempt from geo restriction laws. In fact, there are a range of different countries where the platform is completely banned, and in many other regions, certain types of content can't be accessed by users.

Luckily, because YouTube can be used with virtual private networks, you're able to gain full access to the platform and all of its content if you're living somewhere with stringent geo restrictions in place or spend a lot of time travelling the globe. How do you go about doing that, though? We explain in this article.

Why you should use a YouTube VPN

Firstly, you might be wondering why you'd need to use a YouTube VPN. Well, the reason is because it's no stranger to geo restrictions. The platform is currently blocked in China and North Korea, and in many other parts of the world, YouTube may block certain videos to obey governments.

As well as entire countries imposing bans and restrictions on the service, it is also often blocked in schools and offices. Another reason a VPN is really helpful is if you want to access YouTube Red, a premium service that is only available in a few countries. However, rest assured, a VPN will allow you to circumvent these blocks and gain full access to the platform.

How to use a VPN with YouTube

Now that you are convinced why it's really useful to download a VPN and use it for accessing YouTube, what steps do you need to take in order to get started? Well, it's really easy and shouldn't take too long.

The first step you'll need to do is find a VPN service that works with YouTube and sign up for it. Luckily, you can easily do this as we've rounded up the best YouTube VPNs of 2020. Our top picks are ExpressVPN, IPVanish, NordVPN, Speedify and VyprVPN. Once you've selected a provider, you'll need to download its official app. Most providers offer apps for different smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs and games consoles, all of which are perfect for streaming YouTube videos. Find and then connect to a server in a country where YouTube or a particular video is available. After you've connected to a server, exit the VPN app and open up YouTube on your device. You should now be able to access YouTube and every video on the platform, wherever you are.

What makes a best YouTube VPN

When it comes to choosing a top YouTube VPN, you'll want features like unlimited bandwidth, unlimited data, access to servers all around the world, the ability to connect unlimited devices, apps for a plethora of operating systems and devices, fast speeds and, of course, compatibility with the video sharing platform.

Either way, you won't regret using a VPN with YouTube and will be able to watch as many dancing cat videos as you want. And who wouldn't want that?!

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.