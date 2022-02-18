Even though the main Marvel storyline has ended, that doesn't mean that future pop culture movies won't arrive that you can't see opening night but don't want spoiled for you. Telegram recently added an extremely convenient feature that allows you (and more importantly, others) to use Spoiler formatting when sending a message. It's quite a bit easier than you might expect to enable, and we're going to walk you through how to use it.

How to use Spoiler formatting in Telegram to avoid ruining surprises in your chats

Open the Telegram app on your phone. Select (or create) a chat. Type out the message that you want to send. Long press on the text in the message box. Highlight the text in the app that you want to format. Select Spoiler from the list. Send the message.

If you see the selected text blurred out, it will confirm that you appropriately applied the spoiler formatting in Telegram. The blurring will remain indefinitely after you send the message; anyone who wants to see the spoiler can simply tap on the spoiler to reveal it.

Spoiler tagging is just one way that Telegram continues to improve as one of the best messaging apps out there. Now you can gossip about the latest Star Wars TV shows on Disney+, but keep it blurred so that you don't accidentally spoil the experience for your friends.