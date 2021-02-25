Connecting your PS5 DualSense controller to your Android mobile device is a quick and painless process thanks to Bluetooth. Should you ever want to use Remote Play or find another use for that DualSense on your phone, you'll be ready to go in less than a minute. All it takes is pressing a couple of buttons to get everything set up and connected.

How to use a PS5 controller on Android

Hold the Share button and PS button on your DualSense controller at the same time for a few seconds until the light bar starts to flash blue. This puts it into pairing mode. Swipe down on your Android device to open up your Quick Settings. Make sure your Bluetooth is turned on. Hold the Bluetooth icon to bring up the Bluetooth settings. Select Wireless Controller under available devices. If it does not show up immediately, select Scan at the top. Select OK when you're asked if you'd like to pair your phone with the wireless controller. If it connects properly, the blue light on the DualSense will stop flashing.

The DualSense isn't natively supported by a lot of Android apps but it can be used with Remote Play. This allows you to stream all of your PS4 and PS5 games through a broadband network, provided you own a console and those games to begin with (this isn't a service like xCloud on Android. You may lose certain functionality on mobile like the DualSense's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, but the core functionality should still work.

All in all, the process is nearly identical with how to use a PS4 controller on Android. And like the PS4 controller, your mileage may vary on its usage. Some games just don't let you remap buttons and there are better controllers out there specifically designed for mobile devices.

