Connecting your PS5 DualSense controller to your Android mobile device is a quick and painless process thanks to Bluetooth. Should you ever want to use Remote Play or find another use for that DualSense on your phone, you'll be ready to go in less than a minute. All it takes is pressing a couple of buttons to get everything set up and connected.
How to use a PS5 controller on Android
Hold the Share button and PS button on your DualSense controller at the same time for a few seconds until the light bar starts to flash blue. This puts it into pairing mode.
- Swipe down on your Android device to open up your Quick Settings.
- Make sure your Bluetooth is turned on.
- Hold the Bluetooth icon to bring up the Bluetooth settings.
- Select Wireless Controller under available devices.
- If it does not show up immediately, select Scan at the top.
Select OK when you're asked if you'd like to pair your phone with the wireless controller.
- If it connects properly, the blue light on the DualSense will stop flashing.
The DualSense isn't natively supported by a lot of Android apps but it can be used with Remote Play. This allows you to stream all of your PS4 and PS5 games through a broadband network, provided you own a console and those games to begin with (this isn't a service like xCloud on Android. You may lose certain functionality on mobile like the DualSense's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, but the core functionality should still work.
All in all, the process is nearly identical with how to use a PS4 controller on Android. And like the PS4 controller, your mileage may vary on its usage. Some games just don't let you remap buttons and there are better controllers out there specifically designed for mobile devices.
Best PS5 games to play
If you're looking to stream games from your PS5, you'll want to get the best PS5 games available. From free-to-play titles to some of the biggest AAA blockbusters, there's no shortage of games on PS5, doubly true with backward compatibility. Jump into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or take a trip to the vast corners of faraway galaxies in No Man's Sky. Whatever the case you'll be treated to fast loading and beautiful graphics.
Still, looking for a PS5 to play those amazing games? Keep an eye out for PS5 restocks at retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy. It's been difficult to find Sony's newest console but it's not impossible. Just keep at it and you'll eventually be able to checkout.
The best HOTAS controllers for PS5 are all here
It's tough to find a joystick to use on consoles right now but that doesn't mean all is lost. If you want to play supported games the best way possible, you'll need to shell out some cash. These are the best HOTAS controllers for PS5 in 2021.
Keep your PS5's connection strong with these Ethernet cables
Wi-Fi is a common way of connecting to the internet but if you want the most solid connection available, you'll want to wire your console up with an ethernet cable. These are the best Ethernet cables for PS5 available right now.
Here are the best HDMI 2.1 compatible HDMI cables for PS5 and Xbox 2020
Any serious video game player wants to ensure they have the best experience possible when playing games on a premium console like the new PlayStation 5 or Xbox. That means getting the best accessories to use with it, including an HDMI 2.1 cable that supports higher resolution, more bandwidth, and faster refresh rates.