Pokémon Unite is officially out for the Nintendo Switch and Android and iOS devices. While players on the Nintendo Switch have various controllers with which to play the game, players on mobile devices may be upset to learn that currently, there aren't many option for playing the game with a controller on your phone.

Can you use a controller in Pokémon Unite on Android?

Unfortunately, at this point it doesn't seem like there is any functioning controller support for Pokémon Unite on Android. Shortly after releasing on mobile devices, players across all forms of social media chimed in on their disappointment for the lack of proper controller support.

Currently, various threads on the Pokémon Unite subreddit have discussed possible workarounds, with some theorizing that certain controllers could potentially be used by remapping many of the touch inputs in the game. However, outside of completely remapping the game's controls for specific controllers, it seems like there's no other options for players who want a more tactile feel while they play.

Is controller support coming to Pokémon Unite on Android?

While the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon Unite supports the various Nintendo Switch controllers, there has been no official word on whether or not the mobile version of the game will ever receive the same level of support. Most frustrating to fans going through the issue of not being able to use a controller is that there has been a lack of communication on when, if at all, a potential fix for this may come.

At this point, it seems like the only option is to wait and see if The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studio Group decide to address the issue in the future.

What is Pokémon Unite?

Pokémon Unite is a strategic team battle game developed by both The Pokémon Company and Tencent Games TiMi Studios. In the game, players face off against one another in 5-on-5 team battles. During these battles, players will need to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, all while leveling up and evolving their own Pokémon in the process.

At its core, Pokémon Unite seems to operate similar to MOBAs like League of Legends, with players having to focus on a larger task while also managing their Pokémon and how they level up along the way. With the huge success of other mobile Pokémon games, it wouldn't be shocking to see this quickly become one of the best Android games available, so fans are understandably very excited about the opportunity to play it.