Over the course of the last five years, Google Photos has become the de facto solution for backing up photos and videos on Android. It came pre-installed on all Android phones and offered unlimited photo and video uploads at high quality. While Google optimized the images to bring down the file size, there wasn't any noticeable difference in quality from the original photos.

But with Photos no longer offering unlimited photo uploads, there has been a renewed interest in seeking out other options. We've rounded up the best Google Photos alternatives, and while there are plenty of online services available, I went with the self-hosted option.

I already talked about how a NAS is the best offline Google Photos alternative as it seamlessly backs up your photos and videos and ensures you have full control over your data. Of course, you will need a network-attached storage enclosure to use Synology Photos, so hit up the best home NAS roundup if you're looking for recommendations.

Synology is the default choice if you're looking for a self-hosted alternative for Google Photos. This guide will highlight how to transfer your photos and videos from Google Photos to Synology Photos. Synology had three different services for managing photos and videos, but with the introduction of its latest OS — DSM 7.0 — it combined all of its offerings into a single solution called Synology Photos.

The service is very similar to Google Photos in that it automatically identifies people in photos, lets you manage albums, and allows you to share your photo libraries with family members with ease. So let's take a look at how to move your photos and videos to the NAS.

How to get your photos out of Google Photos

You'll need to use Google Takeout to get your photos and videos out of Google Photos. Thankfully, this is about as straightforward as it gets:

Navigate to photos.google.com. Select the Gear icon at the top. Scroll down to the bottom of the page, select Export your data, and choose Backup. This will launch Google Takeout. The best way to use Takeout is to download all photos and videos from a year at once. Google automatically sorts photos and videos by year into an album, so you can choose individual albums and download all associated data from that year in one go. Select a year and hit OK to continue. In the Takeout page, hit Next step. Here, you can choose how to download the data. Send download link via email is selected by default, and this is the best way to download your data. If the size of your photos and videos for that year is more than 2GB, Google will split the data into multiple .zip files. Hit Create export to initiate the download. You will get a download link in your email once the archive is built.

In the meantime, you can do the same with albums from other years by following the same flow as outlined above. Based on how many photos and videos you have in Google Photos, it can take several hours to get the download links ready and just as long to download the full archive.

Once the archive is ready, you'll get an email with the subject line, "Your Google data is ready to download," and you can select the Download your files link within the email to initiate the download from Google Takeout.

How to organize your photos

Once the archives have been downloaded to your computer, you will need to organize the photos. Google Photos automatically adds JSON files for each photo, with this file containing the metadata. So once you unzip the archives, you will find all your photos and a corresponding JSON file for each image.