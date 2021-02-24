Sleep tracking can help you get a complete picture of your health, and knowing how to track sleep with Wear OS watches is an excellent place to start. Some of the best Android smartwatches offer built-in sleep tracking, but for those that don't, there's an app for that. Sleep As Android has been around for a long time and is always improving and adding unique features like Smart Wake Up, Sleep Noise Recording, Jet Lag Prevention, and many more. Here's how to track sleep using the Wear OS watches that have it built-in and Sleep As Android for those that don't

How to track your sleep with Wear OS using Sleep As Android

Sleep As Android works by utilizing two parts — your smartphone and your smartwatch. As mentioned above, many options can be enabled in this app, but we're only going to cover basic sleep tracking.

If you don't have it already, go to the Google Play Store on your phone and download the Sleep As Android app. Once you have it installed on your phone, install the companion app on your watch. Open the app on your phone. Tap on the gear icon in the upper right to open the Settings. Find the section that says sleep and select sleep tracking.

Here is where you can set up how you would like the app to begin tracking, wake you up, and other options based on your preferences. There is automatic sleep tracking as an option, but it is currently in an experimental phase. If you are going to stick with manual sleep tracking, on your watch when you are ready to go to sleep; you will need to select the Sleep As Android app to begin the process.

When you wake up, you will see a notification for Sleep As Android on your phone. Tap on it, and it'll end the sleep tracking. You can also connect it to backup your data to various cloud storage services in the app settings so you won't lose your data. You can also sync with different fitness platforms to have all of your health information in one place.