No Man's Sky somehow continues to get better and better. I know, I almost can't believe it either after NEXT delivered such an incredible update. But here we are a year later and Beyond has now dropped, adding a ton of improvements and some fun features, one of which is the ability to tame and ride mounts. That's right, you can hop on the back of those lovable (?) aliens you see. But being able to do so isn't quite as simple as running up to them.
No Man's Sky
Take to the stars
No Man's Sky is an ambitious space exploration sim from Hello Games. With the most recent updates, you can catalog uncharted life on foreign worlds, build a home base with your friends and more. The sky isn't the limit anymore.
Discovering bait
In order to do this, it's best that you have completed the opening tutorial missions and have fixed your analysis visor.
- Scan a creature with your analysis visor to see its bait preferences.
- Press Options on your controller.
Scroll to Catalogue.
- Scroll to Cooking Products.
- See what you have discovered that can be used as bait.
Crafting creatures pellets and advanced bait
- Within your Exosuit menu, craft Creature Pellets with 10 Carbon.
- Run up to a creature and feed them the pellets.
- Wait for the creature to drop Faecium.
- Build a Nutrient Processor with 25 Sodium, two Metal Plates, and a Hermetic Seal.
Collect Harvestable Plants around the environment.
- Combine the Faecium and Harvestable Plants in the Nutrient Processor to create specific types of bait.
How to tame and ride mounts
- Press down on the D-pad.
- Scroll to Utilities.
Select Creature Bait.
- Select the appropriate bait you wish to use.
- Feed the bait to the creature.
- Follow the on-screen prompt to mount the creature.
Having followed these steps, you're all set and able to ride your new mount to your heart's content. You cannot bring mounts to other planets, so should you go off-world, you'll need to leave your mount behind. It should also be noted that not all creatures can be mounted. Some are just too small.
