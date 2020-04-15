Streaming games is increasingly popular, whether you're hoping to make a career of it or simply want to enjoy a pastime that lets you share your gaming experiences with others. Still, jumping into streaming without any knowledge of how to do it can be daunting, to say the least. One particularly popular game right now is Resident Evil 3. If you're interested in streaming Resident Evil 3, it's possible to stream directly to Twitch from your PlayStation 4, or with a more custom setup. We cover both options in this guide.
How to stream games like Resident Evil 3 on PS4 on Twitch
- The equipment you need to stream on Twitch
- Linking your accounts
- Streaming to Twitch the simple way
- How to set up the capture card
- How to download and set up the streaming software
- How to stream your Resident Evil 3 gameplay
The equipment you need to stream on Twitch
Required
- Computer or Laptop - It needs to be powerful enough that it won't freeze or run too slowly while you're streaming. Additionally, this computer must have a USB 3.0 port in order to be compatible with the capture card.
- Microphone - This can be either a quality headset or a standalone mic. You just want to make sure that any voice recordings you do while playing come through clearly for your audience to hear.
Recommended
- Capture Card - Although the PlayStation 4 supports internal streaming, a capture card will help you if you want something more complicated. I personally recommend the Elgato HD60S, which is a phenomenal choice that works with several different gaming platforms.
- Elgato Chat Link: While it's not technically required, you'll need this if you want to use a headset while streaming. The PlayStation 4 can't support HDMI audio and headset audio at the same time. If you're using a simple headset like me, you can use the Elgato Chat Link to get around this problem.
Linking your accounts
You'll need to link your Twitch account to your PlayStation account if it's not already set up.
- If your account is not linked, you'll be prompted to sign-in to Twitch.
- Go to Twitch.tv/activate on a web browser and enter the 6-digit code provided on your PS4.
- You will then be told on both your web browser and PS4 console that your account has successfully been linked.
Streaming to Twitch the simple way
- Once you're playing the game that you want to stream, press the Share button on your DualShock controller.
- Select Broadcast Gameplay.
- Select Twitch.
- A page will appear allowing you to adjust certain settings before broadcasting, such as the title of your stream, the resolution quality, and whether you want to include microphone audio.
- Scroll all the way to the bottom and select Start Broadcasting.
How to set up the capture card
- The Elgato HD60 S comes with two cables: a USB-C to USB 3.0 cable and an HDMI cable. Plug the USB-C cable into the Elgato's USB-C port.
Plug the USB 3.0 end of the cable into your computer or laptop. It must be plugged into a USB 3.0 port or else the Elgato won't function properly.
- Plug one end of the HDMI cable on your PlayStation 4 into in HDMI In port on the Elgato.
- Now, take the HDMI cable that came with the Elgato and plug one end into the HDMI Out port.
Plug the other end into your TV or monitor.
- If you have the Elgato Chat Link, plug one end into the Audio In port on the Elgato.
- Download Elgato Game Capture. I don't like using the Elgato software when streaming, but downloading it to your computer makes it easier to use the device with other streaming software.
How to download and set up the streaming software
While Elgato has its own software that you can use for streaming, I find that OBS Studio is better to use. Plus, it's free! Here's how to download and set up OBS Studio.
- Download OBS Studio.
- If you don't already have a Twitch account, create one now.
- Make sure to link your Twitch and PlayStation accounts.
- Open OBS Studio after the program has finished downloading on your computer.
The auto-configuration wizard will pop up. Select Yes.
- The Usage information window will appear. Make sure that Optimize for streaming, recording is secondary is elected and then click Next.
If possible, you'll want to stream with the settings we have here. If that's not going to work, then adjust the resolution and FPS accordingly. Select Next when done.
- Choose the streaming service you want to use. The software automatically defaults to Twitch but you can also select Mixer or several other options.
- Click on Connect Account.
- A login window will appear. Enter your information and then click Log In.
- A 6-digit code will get sent to the email that's connected to your Twitch account. Check your email and then enter the code.
- Select Submit.
- Another window will pop up. Select Authorize.
- If these settings work for you, select Next.
- Wait for OBS Studio to finish configuring your settings.
- Now select Apply Settings.
Now we're ready to set everything up. You'll see a window on the screen that's labeled Sources. Right-click within this window.
- Select Add > Video Capture Device.
- If you like, go ahead and name the device.
- Select OK.
- Now we need to adjust some settings. First, change the Device tab to Elgato Game Capture HD.
Next click on Resolution/FPS Type and change the setting to Custom.
- Now select 1920x1080 from the Resolution dropdown menu.
- Next, clickOk.
How to stream Resident Evil 3 gameplay on Twitch
- Unless you are using the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro Mk.2, you'll need to disable HDR.
- If you're on the PlayStation 4 Pro and using a capture card that doesn't support 4K, you'll have to set your console output to 1080p.
You also need to turn off Enable HDCP in your PlayStation 4 settings.
- Turn on your PlayStation 4.
- Make sure your mic or headset is connected and ready to go.
- If using a headset, make sure you have the Elgato Chat Link set up, else you won't be able to hear the game audio.
- If using one, make sure your webcam is positioned in such a way that you are displayed well on screen.
- Open OBS Studio.
If you want to make it easier for players to find your videos, you'll want to enter information into the Stream Information tab within OBS Studios.
- When you're all ready to go, click on the Start Streaming button.
- If anyone chats with you from Twitch, you can read their comments in the Stream Chat window, which you can pull up by clicking View, then Docks, then Chat.
Get out of the city
Now you're all set to share some scares as you run through the streets of Raccoon City. Remember that even after you finish the game, there are higher difficulties, new items and more to go through and unlock in Resident Evil 3. You can challenge yourself with multiple runs, which is perfect for streaming, especially while most people are spending more time at home.
