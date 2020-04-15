Streaming games is increasingly popular, whether you're hoping to make a career of it or simply want to enjoy a pastime that lets you share your gaming experiences with others. Still, jumping into streaming without any knowledge of how to do it can be daunting, to say the least. One particularly popular game right now is Resident Evil 3. If you're interested in streaming Resident Evil 3, it's possible to stream directly to Twitch from your PlayStation 4, or with a more custom setup. We cover both options in this guide.

How to stream games like Resident Evil 3 on PS4 on Twitch

The equipment you need to stream on Twitch

Required

Computer or Laptop - It needs to be powerful enough that it won't freeze or run too slowly while you're streaming. Additionally, this computer must have a USB 3.0 port in order to be compatible with the capture card.

- It needs to be powerful enough that it won't freeze or run too slowly while you're streaming. Additionally, this computer must have a USB 3.0 port in order to be compatible with the capture card. Microphone - This can be either a quality headset or a standalone mic. You just want to make sure that any voice recordings you do while playing come through clearly for your audience to hear.

Recommended

Capture Card - Although the PlayStation 4 supports internal streaming, a capture card will help you if you want something more complicated. I personally recommend the Elgato HD60S, which is a phenomenal choice that works with several different gaming platforms.

- Although the PlayStation 4 supports internal streaming, a capture card will help you if you want something more complicated. I personally recommend the Elgato HD60S, which is a phenomenal choice that works with several different gaming platforms. Elgato Chat Link: While it's not technically required, you'll need this if you want to use a headset while streaming. The PlayStation 4 can't support HDMI audio and headset audio at the same time. If you're using a simple headset like me, you can use the Elgato Chat Link to get around this problem.

Linking your accounts

You'll need to link your Twitch account to your PlayStation account if it's not already set up.

If your account is not linked, you'll be prompted to sign-in to Twitch. Go to Twitch.tv/activate on a web browser and enter the 6-digit code provided on your PS4. You will then be told on both your web browser and PS4 console that your account has successfully been linked.

Streaming to Twitch the simple way

Once you're playing the game that you want to stream, press the Share button on your DualShock controller. Select Broadcast Gameplay. Select Twitch. A page will appear allowing you to adjust certain settings before broadcasting, such as the title of your stream, the resolution quality, and whether you want to include microphone audio. Scroll all the way to the bottom and select Start Broadcasting.

How to set up the capture card