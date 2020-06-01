When looking at wrist computers, because that's what they really are — right? — that are available in the market, you can choose between fitness trackers and smartwatches. However, many smartwatches function as both a watch, notification assistant, and a fitness tracker in one. Some do these things very well, and Samsung Galaxy watches are some of those that are among the best for fitness. Let's look at how to start a workout with your Galaxy smartwatch.

How to start an exercise workout on a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch

There are multiple ways to start a workout on your watch, depending on how you set yours up, but the one way that is on all Galaxy smartwatches is through the Samsung Health app.

Press the apps button on your watch to show all of the available apps. Scroll to the Samsung Health app and tap it. Find workout in the list, then select it. Once open, tap on the word workout to start your workout. The next screen is where you can choose the type of workout you are going to do, and after you have your workout picked, press start.

If you need to pause your work out, press the back button, and if you are done with your workout will do the same and then press finish on the screen. All of your workout data is synced to the Samsung Health app on your phone so that you can view your progress and trends over time.