Google Calendar is one of the most understated products in the Google Suite. If you live and die by your calendar, Google made an improvement that could change your life. You can finally snooze notifications that you get from Google Calendar on your desktop PC or Chromebook. There are a couple of caveats, however. First, you have to have Google Calendar open in a tab. Second, you have to allow Google Calendar to send notifications to your PC. If both of those conditions are met, you can snooze the notifications you get as events come up. We'll show you exactly how to do that.

How to snooze notifications in Chrome

First, you have to make sure you have allowed notifications to be sent.