How to sign up for Sling

It's never been easier to watch live TV than it is with Sling . Featuring over 30 of cable's best channels in its base packages, you never have to miss a moment as this live TV streaming service gives you the ability to watch wherever you go and even includes 50 hours of free DVR storage. With the Sling app, you can watch on select streaming devices, video game consoles, some smart TVs, and your smartphone or tablet as well. Starting at just $35 per month, it's hard to find a more affordable and reliable way to stream live TV.

Signing up for a Sling subscription is really simple, too. Sling allows new members to start an account not only on the web but also using the Sling app on select devices, and there's no annual contract or hidden fees to worry about. Among the devices you can use to start a new Sling subscription are Amazon Fire TV and Roku streaming hardware, LG smart TVs, Xbox One and Windows 10, and Android devices including Android TV.

Those who own an Apple TV or an iOS device won't be able to start a new Sling account on those devices. However, you can still use the Sling app on those devices after signing up for an account using your computer or one of the supported devices mentioned above.

While we'll be discussing all the different ways you can sign up for Sling below, you should also know that one method is miles better than the rest — if you want to save some cash and get the best deal on Sling TV, that is. Signing up for Sling using your web browser is ultimately the best way to join because of the Deals at Sling page. There are always a few deals here that could score you either a discount or even a free streaming device when you sign up for Sling. You typically won't see many of these offers when joining using the Sling app.

Sign up for Sling using your web browser

Joining Sling using your web browser is the recommended way to sign up as you'll get a clear view of any promotions available as a new member. Plus, if you sign up via the Deals at Sling page, you could score a free streaming device or even a free HD antenna.

Visit Sling.com or Sling.com/deals Select 'Watch Now' or 'Get This Offer' beside the promotion of your choice Provide your email address and create a password Choose your base plan as well as any extras Enter your billing infromation Follow the on-screen prompt to complete sign-up

After going through those few steps, you'll be able to sign into Sling and begin watching using your web browser as well as any device which supports the Sling app. As of now, iOS / Apple TV users must sign up for Sling using this method.