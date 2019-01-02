The first thing you'll do after receiving a PlayStation 4 Pro is immediately take it out of the box and think about where it will go on your media center. How much space does it need? Should I get a wall mount? What will make it look better? You have plenty of options to make your PS4 Pro the perfect centerpiece to your media center.

Our top picks

Since you likely already have a media center, make sure that there's some open space available either on top or on an open shelf. If you have no room on your media center, you'll want a wall mount. PS4 consoles need open space on the sides and back in order to breathe and circulate air so they don't overheat.

The Guide

Clean your media center and remove any dust on its surfaces. Place your console in an area where it leaves at least a few inches of open space on its sides and back for the air to circulate. Make sure any cords and cables are well-hidden behind the media center so that it does not look cluttered. Decorate as you see fit with accent lighting and more.

What else can I do?

As I mentioned in step four above, once the console is in its desired location you can decorate around it as you see fit. Personal preferences will vary from person to person, but buying some LED accent lighting always adds a nice touch to your media center, especially when you can get that perfect PlayStation-blue color glowing.

If you're looking for space savers, consider picking up a media storage shelf and DualShock 4 charging station. These go an incredibly long way in keeping your media center looking organized.

And if you just don't have the room on your media center for the console, pick up a wall mount for it. Wall mounts are another great way to save space and they allow your PS4 Pro to circulate air in an open environment. Combining a wall mount and some accent lighting will take your media center to the next level.