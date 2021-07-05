The PlayStation Remote Play app allows players to stream the games they're playing on their PS4 or PS5 to another device, such as a phone or PC. Maybe you feel like lying back in bed and are comfortable playing the best PS5 games that way instead of sitting on a couch or chair? Then Remote Play is the way to go. Here's how to set up Remote Play on PS5 with Android devices.

How to set up Remote Play on PS5 with Android devices

Before you begin, note that Remote Play requires, at minimum, a 5 Mbps internet connection. A 15 Mbps connection or higher is highly recommended to have as smooth an experience as possible. It's also worth noting that right now, you'll have to use a DualShock 4 or touch controls with Remote Play on Android with the PS5. Later on, it might be possible to use the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, but not right now. Finally, make sure your mobile device (or whatever else you decide to use Remote Play with) is connected to the same internet as your PS5.

Download the PS Remote Play app via the Google Play Store. If you want to, now is the time to pair your DualShock 4 controller. To pair the controller, make sure it is turned off. Now hold down the Share button and PS button at the same time. The lightbar will begin flashing. Go under your phone's Bluetooth settings and pair the controller. Now, open the PS Remote Play app. You'll need to sign in with your PSN ID. Next, open Settings on your PS5. Go to System. Enable Remote Play. When you browse for available consoles under the Remote Play app, your PS5 should now show up as an option. Simply connect and you're good to go.

While Remote Play is limited by being on the same dedicated internet connection, it provides some flexibility with how you enjoy your PlayStation games. Of course, if you truly want the best experience possible, you'll want to play natively on your PS5 with one of the best 4K TVs but using Remote Play is a neat alternative.