The goods news for previous PSVR owners on PS4, the set up is almost exactly the same on PS5. The biggest difference is that you'll need to use an adapter to plug in the PlayStation Camera. Sony allows you to request a free PSVR adapter from its support website if you enter your device's serial number. Other than that, the process of setting it all of is relatively painless.

And for anyone wondering if you can just use the new PS5 HD Camera with PSVR, the answer is no; the new camera does not have a motion tracker. For whatever reason, the support just isn't there, and the two devices are not compatible with one another. It should also be noted that you'll want to play these PSVR games with the older DualShock 4 or PlayStation Move controllers as the DualSense may have some trouble with motion controls.

Regardless of whether you have an older PSVR CUH-ZVR1 unit or the newer CUH-ZVR2 unit, the setup is mostly the same.

How to set up PSVR on PS5