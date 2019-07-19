Sony's Remote Play is a convenient feature that allows you to stream your PlayStation 4 to compatible devices. It's so you can play your PS4 games even if your TV is being used by somebody else. The setup for it is simple; here's what you need to do.
Remote-ly Play-able Accessories
Preparing your PS4
First and foremost you want to make sure your PlayStation 4 has the settings turned on to allow Remote Play connections.
- Start by going to your PS4 Settings
- Click on Remote Play Connection Settings
- Make sure the Enable Remote Play box is checked
The next step is optional but highly recommended to make future Remote Play sessions easier. This will allow you to turn your sleeping PS4 from your PC, Mac, or other device as you launch Remote Play.
- Return to your Settings menu
- Click on Power Save Settings
- Go into the Set Features Available in Rest Mode options
- Make sure Stay Connected to the Internet and ** Enable Turning on PS4 from Network** are both enabled
Installing Remote Play
Now that your PlayStation 4 is set up to connect with Remote Play devices you can install and launch Remote Play on the platform you plan to use.
For PC or Mac
- Go to the Remote Play download site here and select your operating system.
- Run the installation file and follow the on-screen instructions for proper installation
- With your PS4 on or in rest mode, launch Remote Play
For iOS and Xperia
- Go to the PlayStation Remote Play website here
-
Scroll down to the Xperia and iOS section and click on the link to your operating system
- Download the App
- With your PS4 on or in rest mode, launch Remote Play
Expansion for Android?
Currently, the only Android devices that are allowed to run Remote Play are Sony's Xperia phones and tablets. Most high-end Android phones have the capability to run the app, but it remains locked to them. However, in PlayStations 6.5.0 update they expanded to allow iOS devices. With this inclusion of iOS there is currently a push, asking Sony to expand the supported Android devices as well.
Now that your PlayStation 4 is set up and your device has Remote Play installed, you are ready to play. If you followed the optional steps to enable your network to turn on your PS4, anytime your PS4 is in rest mode, you can simply launch automatically from Remote Play. Otherwise, you will have to turn your PS4 on manually before starting Remote Play. But, either way, you now can play without needing the TV which is connected to your console, hopefully cutting down on some of those screen time arguments. Enjoy and play away!
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.