Google Assistant works best when everyone in the home gets personalized results, and all you need to do is set up Voice Match in your Home app settings to get there. With Voice Match set up, you can set personal reminders about Google Calendar updates and get Assistant to pull up your favorited playlists from Spotify without worrying about bumping someone else off their account. Best of all, it's a feature that's super easy to set up for anyone with a Google account.

How to set up Voice Match with Google Assistant

From the Google Home app, tap the Account icon in the bottom right corner. Tap Settings under the "General settings" section. Tap the Assistant tab . Tap Voice Match. Tap Add devices to find the available devices in your home that have not yet been set up with voice match. Tap the boxes next to the Google Home devices you want to set up with voice match.

The actual process for setting up Voice Match is really easy — all you need to do is follow the prompts and say "OK Google" and "Hey Google" a couple times. Google takes those recordings and uses it's deep machine learning algorithms to figure out who said the "Hey Google" wake words so that any results are catered to personal services and devices.

It's also important to note that the first person to set up Voice Match with a Google Home speaker or smart display will automatically become the primary account linked to that device. That means if a guest comes over and uses Google Assistant to play music or watch YouTube, it will pull from the primary user's profile of the preferred streaming services. Meanwhile only the primary user has access to admin-level settings for the device while other accounts that have been Voice Match verified to the same device will still get their own personalized results.

