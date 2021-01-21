It's annoying when your DualSense controller disconnects and you aren't able to keep playing on your PS5. Fortunately, restoring a connection is a simple process regardless of what has gone wrong. Here's how to resync a PS5 DualSense controller.
How to resync a PS5 DualSense controller
- Turn on your PS5.
- Connect the DualSense controller to the PS5 with a USB-C cord.
- Press the PS button to turn on your DualSense.
- Make sure you controller has a charged battery.
- You can check the battery life under the Accessories section.
- When charged, you can disconnect the USB-C cable.
Your controller should now stay connected wirelessly to your PS5 without issue. If it won't stay connected once you unplug the USB-C cable, you'll need to reset the controller. To reset your DualSense entirely:
- Turn off your PS5.
- Make sure your DualSense is turned off.
Find the small reset button on the back of the DualSense.
- Using a tiny tool, press the button and hold for 5 seconds.
- Try to connect the DualSense to your PS5 again.
This should entirely solve your problem. If your DualSense continues to stay unresponsive, you'll need to contact Sony for a replacement.
