It's annoying when your DualSense controller disconnects and you aren't able to keep playing on your PS5. Fortunately, restoring a connection is a simple process regardless of what has gone wrong. Here's how to resync a PS5 DualSense controller.

How to resync a PS5 DualSense controller

Turn on your PS5. Connect the DualSense controller to the PS5 with a USB-C cord. Press the PS button to turn on your DualSense. Make sure you controller has a charged battery. You can check the battery life under the Accessories section. When charged, you can disconnect the USB-C cable.

Your controller should now stay connected wirelessly to your PS5 without issue. If it won't stay connected once you unplug the USB-C cable, you'll need to reset the controller. To reset your DualSense entirely:

Turn off your PS5. Make sure your DualSense is turned off. Find the small reset button on the back of the DualSense. Using a tiny tool, press the button and hold for 5 seconds. Try to connect the DualSense to your PS5 again.

This should entirely solve your problem. If your DualSense continues to stay unresponsive, you'll need to contact Sony for a replacement.