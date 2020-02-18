When it comes to getting a refund for a digital game on PlayStation 4, your mileage may vary. Technically, you won't be given a refund on a digital game that you've already downloaded or played unless the content is faulty. This is usually up to PlayStation Support's discretion — and whether or not the game is riddled with bugs. Still, if you've purchased a game and find that you don't want it, you have up to 14 days to request a refund. Because Sony practically sends you in circles trying to figure out how and where to request a refund — redirecting you to the same pages over and over — we've figured out a quick way to do it.
How to request a refund on a PS4 game
- Go to support.playstation.com/s/contact-support.
- Have your information ready, including your PSN ID, email address associated with the account, date of birth, and name of the game you'd like refunded.
Select Chat on the right side of the screen (available Sunday-Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pacific Time).
In the window that opens up, select Request A Refund.
Another page will pop up similar to the first one where you requested to chat. Do not select any of the links to PlayStation's cancellation policy. Instead, select Chat on the right side of the page again.
A new window will open up with a PlayStation Support bot. Select New refund request on the bottom.
If you qualify for a refund after answering seven questions regarding what you're looking to refund and the account which was charged, you'll be redirected to an actual support agent.
- At this point, the agent will determine whether you get a refund or not.
If you cannot get refunded directly to the payment method you used to purchase the game, you will instead be given PSN store credit in your wallet. Sony's refund policy received a bit of a facelift when the company barred other online retailers from selling digital game codes, making PlayStation itself the only storefront to sell digital games on PS4.
