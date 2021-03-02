Like many internet users, you probably know how to secure your Google account so that you're not locked out. But what if a bad actor suddenly gained access to your account and changed your password? What if you yourself forgot your password or your actual email address?

Reclaiming your account and all the data, email, and private information that comes with it can seem like a daunting process, but it doesn't have to be, as long as you know where to start. Here's what you need to do to recover your Google account if you're locked out. That way, when it's time to pick up one of the best Android phones on the market, you're not fumbling around trying to log in.

Recover your Google account

If you find yourself unable to access your Gmail account, either due to a forgotten password or a potential breach, you're going to need to go to the Google Account Recovery Page.

This is the official process Google has lined out for you. You'll need to answer a few questions with personal information so that Google can verify your identity. If successful, Google should be able to let you back into your account after the verification process has been completed.