Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra BaderSource: Android Central

While screen recording apps have been around the Android world forever, the feature has still not come to most phones at the OS level, except for a few OEMs like Samsung. It was rolled out with Galaxy Note 10 series and an update to One UI at the time. Samsung now includes an easy-to-use and simple-to-ifnd screen recording tool for all Galaxy phones on Android 10 and OneUI 2. We'll show you where it is and how to get started with it.

How to use the screen recorder on a Samsung Galaxy phone

  1. There are two ways to get to the screen recorder function, but the easiest is to swipe down from the quick settings menu and scroll over.
  2. You can also access the Screen recorder through the search function in the Settings app.

  3. Tap on Screen recorder.

    Samsung Galaxy Screen Recorder 1Source: Android Central

  4. A pop-up will ask what Sound settings you wish to record.
  5. Choose a sound setting for recording: No Sound, Media Sounds, or Media sounds and mic.
  6. Once you are done with your recording, tap the square in the top right corner of the screen to stop.

  7. Your video will be saved in your default photo gallery for you to share or reference later.

    Samsung Galaxy Screen Recorder 3Source: Android Central

If you want to adjust the settings for your screen recording session, just follow the simple steps below.

  1. Open the Settings app and search for screenshots, or tap on Advanced features.
  2. Tap on Screenshots and screen recorder.
  3. Tap on Screen recorder settings.
  4. Choose a sound setting for recording: No Sound, Media Sounds, or Media sounds and mic.
  5. Choose what video quality you want to record in.

  6. Choose selfie video size if you're doing a voice-over or demonstration.

    Samsung Galaxy Screen Recorder 2Source: Android Central

The ability to record your screen is so helpful, whether you're planning on presenting or if you're helping troubleshoot tech support issues with friends and family. Now that you know how simple it is to do, you'll be putting together your own tutorials in no time!

Our top equipment picks

The Galaxy Note 10 was one of the first Samsung phones to get the screen recording feature, and using it with the S Pen is a joy.

The smaller Note has a big punch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung does a lot with (a little) less.

The Note 10 brings the unique and capable S Pen down to a phone size that's much more manageable. But anyone who isn't drawn to the stylus capabilities should consider saving money with a Galaxy S10 or S10+ instead.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.