While screen recording apps have been around the Android world forever, the feature has still not come to most phones at the OS level, except for a few OEMs like Samsung. It was rolled out with Galaxy Note 10 series and an update to One UI at the time. Samsung now includes an easy-to-use and simple-to-ifnd screen recording tool for all Galaxy phones on Android 10 and OneUI 2. We'll show you where it is and how to get started with it.

How to use the screen recorder on a Samsung Galaxy phone

There are two ways to get to the screen recorder function, but the easiest is to swipe down from the quick settings menu and scroll over. You can also access the Screen recorder through the search function in the Settings app. Tap on Screen recorder. A pop-up will ask what Sound settings you wish to record. Choose a sound setting for recording: No Sound, Media Sounds, or Media sounds and mic. Once you are done with your recording, tap the square in the top right corner of the screen to stop. Your video will be saved in your default photo gallery for you to share or reference later.

If you want to adjust the settings for your screen recording session, just follow the simple steps below.

Open the Settings app and search for screenshots, or tap on Advanced features. Tap on Screenshots and screen recorder. Tap on Screen recorder settings. Choose a sound setting for recording: No Sound, Media Sounds, or Media sounds and mic. Choose what video quality you want to record in. Choose selfie video size if you're doing a voice-over or demonstration.

The ability to record your screen is so helpful, whether you're planning on presenting or if you're helping troubleshoot tech support issues with friends and family. Now that you know how simple it is to do, you'll be putting together your own tutorials in no time!