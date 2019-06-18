The AmazonBasics Microwave is one of the coolest smart kitchen appliances out there. Its big claim to fame is the ability to control it via Alexa voice commands, but did you know that the microwave can also automatically re-order popcorn for you when you're running low? Here's how it works!

Products used in this guide

Never run out of popcorn: AmazonBasics Microwave ($50 at Amazon)

How to automatically re-order popcorn with the AmazonBasics Microwave

Open the Alexa app on your phone and tap Devices on the bottom navigation bar. Tap All Devices. Tap Microwave. Tap Auto Popcorn Replenishment. Tap Set Up. Log in to your Amazon account. Tap the popcorn you want to be re-ordered. Tap Select. Type in your current inventory. Tap Next. Tap Complete Setup. Tap Done.

Your microwave will determine that you've used a bag of popcorn when you use the popcorn button or say "Alexa, microwave popcorn," and once your stash hits the limit you've selected, a new box will automatically be ordered for you. Not only is it convenient, but every order also comes with a 10% discount.

Our top equipment picks