The future looks bright for Marvel Future Revolution, the upcoming open-world action RPG coming to Android. It's set in a future where Hank Pym and Tony Stark fail to stop alternate worlds across the multiverse from physically colliding together. This forms one Primary Earth, made up of bits and pieces from alternate earths. And like other earths, the Primary Earth needs heroes to protect it. That's where you come in.
While Marvel Future Revolution doesn't have a release date just yet, you can get in early and begin pre-registration now with just a few clicks. Here's how to pre-register for Marvel Future Revolution.
How to pre-register for Marvel Future Revolution on Google Play
Pre-registering for Marvel Future Revolution is easy and even has benefits like free pre-registration costume box with a costume for one of the 8 available heroes. Just follow these steps.
- Head to Google Play on your computer or Android device.
- Search for Marvel Future Revolution.
- Click Pre-Register on the Marvel Future Revolution page.
- Click OK and confirm your pre-registration.
- You're done! You will be notified when the game becomes available.
How to pre-register for Marvel Future Revolution via email
If you don't have access to Google Play, you can also do so by using just your email.
- Head to Marvelfuturerevolution.com
- Enter your email and select Google Play.
- Accept the Terms of Service.
- Click the Pre-Register with Email.
- You're done!
Prepare for a new world
Not only does pre-registering get you access to information on Marvel Future Revolution as it becomes available, but you'll also get a sweet exclusive costume for one of the 8 launch characters. With a variety of action-packed modes, including a 50 player PVP arena, Marvel Future Revolution has the potential to become of the best free-to-play Android games available. Be sure to check out our picks for best game controllers for your Android phone so that you'll always come out on top of every super-powered brawl.
