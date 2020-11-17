Kratos screamingSource: Sony

Sony announced the PlayStation Plus Collection as an additional benefit for PlayStation Plus members on PS5. The collection grants access to a select number of PS4 titles that can then be played on PS5, but players have noticed a loophole that allows these games to be played on PS4 as well.

Though games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can't be redeemed through PS4, they can be played if they're added to your library on PS5. So long as you're signed into the same account on PS4 as the one that redeemed the games on PS5, they'll show up for you to download on either console.

How to play PS Plus Collection on PS4

  1. Go to the PlayStation Store on your PS5.

  2. Scroll all the way to the bottom and select PS Plus.

  3. Select the PS Plus Collection.

  4. Select the games you'd like to download.

  5. Sign into your PS4 and they should be in your library.

