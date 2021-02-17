Being a fan of Android is a pretty exciting thing. There are constantly new phones coming out, fresh OS upgrades to look forward to, and all sorts of crazy innovations happening all the time. However, when it comes time to actually buy a handset for yourself, that's where things can get tricky.
Deciding what to buy is no easy task, especially when there are so many contenders for the best Android phones. You have to decide what features are important to you, how much you're willing to spend, etc.
One of our AC forum members recently opened up this conversation — specifically, asking other members how often they go out and upgrade their current phone. Here's what they had to say:
What about you? How often do you upgrade your smartphone?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Review: The Teracube 2e is a more sustainable phone that you can afford
The Teracube 2e is not the best phone you can buy, but it's not trying to be. What it is is a darn good budget device that will last longer than you'd bargained for, while doing some good for the planet in the process.
Review: The Aukey EP-N7 are excellent wireless earbuds for just $65
Aukey returns with another pair of true wireless earbuds in the EP-N7 that continue the company's penchant for offering compelling sound at an affordable price. Are they better than their predecessors?
OnePlus is stepping away from its Oppo roots in 2021 — and that's exciting
Oppo and OnePlus might basically be the same company (sorta), but they have very different phones launching in the coming weeks.
These are the best dual-SIM Android phones you can buy
Dual-SIM phones are slowly gaining momentum in Western markets. Here's a rundown of some of the best phones currently available with two SIM card slots.