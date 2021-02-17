Being a fan of Android is a pretty exciting thing. There are constantly new phones coming out, fresh OS upgrades to look forward to, and all sorts of crazy innovations happening all the time. However, when it comes time to actually buy a handset for yourself, that's where things can get tricky.

Deciding what to buy is no easy task, especially when there are so many contenders for the best Android phones. You have to decide what features are important to you, how much you're willing to spend, etc.

One of our AC forum members recently opened up this conversation — specifically, asking other members how often they go out and upgrade their current phone. Here's what they had to say:

What about you? How often do you upgrade your smartphone?

