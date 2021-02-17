Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20 FESource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Being a fan of Android is a pretty exciting thing. There are constantly new phones coming out, fresh OS upgrades to look forward to, and all sorts of crazy innovations happening all the time. However, when it comes time to actually buy a handset for yourself, that's where things can get tricky.

Deciding what to buy is no easy task, especially when there are so many contenders for the best Android phones. You have to decide what features are important to you, how much you're willing to spend, etc.

One of our AC forum members recently opened up this conversation — specifically, asking other members how often they go out and upgrade their current phone. Here's what they had to say:

Morty2264
I usually upgrade my phone every 16-18 months. I usually upgrade due to the fact that the battery on my current phone is showing some age; and/or lags and other issues are occurring with my device. I upgraded to a Samsung Galaxy S10 last October from a Google Pixel 2. I'm really enjoying it, but I still miss Google.

mustang7757
I usually upgrade when I see something I like , it can be every 6 months to a year or later .

ManiacJoe
So far all of my phone (feature and smart) upgrades have been forced on me either by the carrier dropping network support for the old phone or the phone failing. My current phone is an LG V30 running android 9. Upgraded from the LG G4 in late 2017 when the G4 finally boot-looped. I was looking at the LG V60, but my V30 works great so that I have no NEED to upgrade.

Kizzy Catwoman
I get a phone when it goes on special offer usually. I had an iPhone 6s when they had been out for a year and got the Pixel 2 when it was released. That was my first flagship phone bought at launch since the Galaxy S3 in 2013. I kept that 2 years and bought the 4xl after I came out of hospital (kind of a thanks for not dying gift from my mum and husband) but then the S10+ ceramic went on sale for...

What about you? How often do you upgrade your smartphone?

