Fortnite's Season X is now here, and by far the biggest inclusion to the new season is the B.R.U.T.E. mech, a giant two-person mech that is currently operable in the game. After the giant robot and monster fought at the end of Season 9, it seems as if mechs will now play a part in the latest season of Fortnite. While players are busy looking to quickly jump in and get roaming with the mechs, there are some easy tips to utilize to become the best mech pilot possible.

Getting to know the B.R.U.T.E.

The B.R.U.T.E. mech can be controlled by two players, with one controlling the weapons and another controlling the movements. You can pilot it solo, but it'll require swapping back and forth and risking being caught standing still. Materials are also harvested in the mech and can be used to buy "Overshield" for the mech, which creates a brief shield to protect you while you're in the cockpit.

How to make the most of Fortnite's B.R.U.T.E. Mech

Get close. Keeping your distance can be useful, but rushing your enemies can also be a smart tactic, as it can cause some momentary chaos with opponents, and make your rockets that much more powerful. Utilize your jump. The B.R.U.T.E. allows players to jump extremely high in the air, similar to how the Thanos game modes worked. Using this jump can be useful to not only getting into fights but getting out of them, especially if you're getting bombarded with shots. Use your shield. The B.R.U.T.E.'s overshield is crucial, and using it correctly is vital. You only have five seconds of protection when you activate it, so make sure to use it in the right times, like when you're getting focused on or trying to escape. Avoid large groups. It might be tempting to attack big groups of opponents, but that could get your B.R.U.T.E. blown up. Try to stay away from giant squads or big fights, or they'll all turn their attention to you. Create chaos. Use the B.R.U.T.E.'s rockets as a diversion whenever you feel cornered. Not only do they cause a lot of damage, but they're a great way to keep enemies from trying to harass you.

Only time will tell just how long the B.R.U.T.E. sticks around, but by using the tips above, you'll be able to hang out in the mech for longer than usual. If you find yourself on the opposite end of a B.R.U.T.E. fight, make sure to be smart and try to escape, or focus fire.

If you're looking for more Season X things to do, you can always check out the full list of Road Trip challenges to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or simply jump into Fortnite and play. There are tons to do in Season X, so have fun!

Take your gaming to the next level

KontrolFreek FPS Performance Freek Vortex Thumbsticks ($17 at Amazon) When it comes to video games, making sure you have the advantage is key. These thumbsticks will ensure that by giving you better grip and better aim through three distinct level grips. Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times. PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station ($16 at Amazon) Worrying about battery life can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. Make sure your controllers are always ready to play by keeping them charged at all times!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.