Between the settings, equipment, and upgrades, there are plenty of ways to increase the download speeds on your PlayStation 4. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use all the options we've tested and confirmed to work. Nobody likes waiting a long time to download the new content they just bought so read on below to see how you can improve the internet speeds to your console.

Manage your PlayStation 4's time well

Focusing on several tasks at once will cause each task to be completed at a slower rate because your attention is divided between multiple things. When you focus on a single task at once you complete that task faster because you're not stretching yourself too thin. The PlayStation 4 (PS4) follows the same concept.

If you're downloading more than one thing at a time your download speeds will suffer for it. If you're playing an online game while your PS4 is downloading something you're download speeds will suffer for that, too. In order to get the best download speeds possible, one of the first steps you want to do is make sure you aren't over-using your console so that it can have a better focus on the task at hand.

If you're playing an online game, stop. If the console is trying to download several things at once, click the home button on your controller. Go to the notifications icon from the main menu. If your PS4 is currently downloading anything it will show a loading bar on the top of the list. Click that list to expand it. Hover over the content you want to pause and select the content by pressing the X on your controller. Select Pause from the menu that appears. Do this for all of the content downloading that isn't what you want to download faster. After your preferred content is downloaded resume the other downloads the same way you paused them.

If you're downloading a large file these steps will only help a small amount. Make sure you check out the other options below to continue increasing your download speeds.

Using a wired connection instead of Wi-Fi

Using a wired connection through an Ethernet cord will provide faster download speeds as opposed to a Wi-Fi connection. The direct connection offers more stability and removes connection issues revolving around distance from your modem and PS4, how many devices are connected to the Wi-Fi, and more.

Plug your Ethernet cable into one of the LAN ports on your modem. Plus the other end of the same Ethernet cable into the LAN port on the back of your PlayStation 4. Select Settings from the Main Menu of your PlayStation 4. Select Network. Select Set up Internet Connection. Select Use a LAN Cable. Select Easy. Your PlayStation 4 will automatically detect the network from your Ethernet cord and connect you to the internet.

If you don't have the option to use a wired connection, here are a few steps you can take to improve the quality of your Wi-Fi connection (without upgrading your modem or internet service).

Disconnect devices from the internet that you don't need. This includes phones, Smart Home products, and the likes. Move your PlayStation 4 to a room where it is closer to your modem. Reset your modem's connection. These steps change depending on the modem you are using, but most of them have a reset button you only need to press and hold for 30 seconds to do so.

Disconnecting devices from your modem that you don't need prevent your modem from feeding signals that are unnecessary. It's the same concept of focusing on one thing at a time for a stronger feed as opposed to several things for a weaker one. If there aren't many devices connected to your modem and you're still experiencing issues it may be time to check out an upgrade.

Using Rest Mode to increase download speeds

It's been reported from multiple users that using Rest Mode while your PlayStation 4 downloads content will help increase download speeds. When I tested it I found that there was a slight increase in download speeds, but nothing significant. Regardless, if you intend on not using your PS4 while it's downloading anyway, it can't hurt to put it in Rest Mode to make sure it'll get the job done while you focus on other things.

Go to Settings from the main menu. Select Power Saving Settings. Select Set Features Available in Rest Mode. Select Stay Connected to the Internet.. Make sure the content you want to download is downloading. Do this by going back to the Home screen and selecting Notifications. Your download should appear at the top of the list with a loading bar underneath of it. Once you've confirmed the content is downloading press and hold the Home button on your controller. Select Rest Mode and go about your day per usual!

Normally, Rest Mode will not let your PlayStation 4 stay connected to the internet. You'll need to follow the steps above to change the settings so that it does and it will continue downloading your content.

Making sure your console is up to date on all the latest firmware will make sure your PlayStation 4 is functioning in the best possible way. This will help increase download speeds, improve overall performance, and sometimes give you new brand new content to improve your overall experience.

Select Settings from your PlayStation home menu. Select System Software Update. Check to see if an update is available. If there is, the update will automatically start.

Here's how to make sure your consoles are up to date.

Change your DNS settings

DNS stands for Domain Name System. It's a server that has a huge list of IPs (internet protocol) and their corresponding domain names (otherwise known as hostnames). Basically, it functions as an address book for the networking of the internet by providing a connection between the IPs and domain names. The DNS connects what consumers use on their end to what the network uses in the back-end. By manually inputting the DNS settings on your PlayStation 4 you can make sure it always finds the fastest DNS, as opposed to it constantly searching for one.

Using Google's DNS (8.8.8.8 by 8.8.4.4 in your settings) has the fastest DNS to use for the PlayStation 4.