When you first start using Remote Play, the quality of your graphics can seem off. Remote Plays default settings aren't always ideal for the screen you are playing on considering their default option is standard definition. You can fix this by simply adjusting a few settings before you launch the program, here's how.

Adjusting Remote Play's video quality

  1. Launch Remote Play.

  2. Once loaded, click on Settings in the lower-left corner.

  3. Under Video Quality for Remote Play use the resolution drop down menu to select High (720p).

  4. Click OK to save the change.
  5. And finally, click Start in the lower right corner to begin streaming your game.

If the device you are streaming to supports 1080p, it will also be in the resolution options, as it was for my PC in the image above. You can try each resolution to see which works best for your device, there is a little guess and check required as not all internet connections are made equal.

Your internet connection also comes into play if you try to change the frame rate. If you have a robust internet connection, you can increase the frame rate to high, but for most users, standard is the better option. But with a few clicks a little testing, your Remote Play video quality should be looking good. Now that you know how to set it up, enjoy those games anywhere you have a DualShock controller and compatible device!

Remote Play where you want

