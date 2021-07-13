To make the most out of PS5's network connection, you want to be connected to 5GHz Wi-Fi. Many new routers have a single Wi-Fi name and automatically assign your console to the band that makes the most sense. Unfortunately, these routers don't always get it right and may assign your PS5 to a 2.4GHz band. Fortunately, Sony allows you to choose which Wi-FI band to use so you can make the right choice for yourself. In this guide, we'll show you how to force your PS5 to connect to 5ghz Wi-Fi. Let's get started.

How to force your PS5 to connect to 5GHz Wi-Fi

Take a second to consider what's most important for your PS5 before you change your settings. 2.4GHz bands have greater coverage due to the lower frequency allowing for better wall penetration. With 5GHz bands, you give up some coverage but can connect at a much higher speed.

The PS5 can connect at up to 1.2Gbps with a 5GHz Wi-Fi 6 connection and around 867Mbps on a Wi-Fi 5 connection. A 2.4GHz connection will struggle to pass 150Mbps. More bands are available at 5GHz, which can reduce interference for a more stable connection in a densely populated area like an apartment complex. To get the best speeds possible on your PS5, you will need a great Wi-Fi 6 router.

You can see in your router's device list which network your PS5 is using and in the connection status page in the PS5 settings. In addition, PS5 lets you choose which bands you want to connect to manually.