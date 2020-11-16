Seeing corrupted data on your PS5 may cause you to panic, but it's not usually something to worry about. No console is without its faults, and these things just happen sometimes. There are a few easy steps you can take to troubleshoot the problem and hopefully repair any corrupted data. As for any game save data specifically, you might just need to cut your losses.

If all else fails, you can always rebuild your database through Safe Mode. Doing so will not delete any of your saved data, though we recommend you back up your data to the cloud just to be safe regardless. Rebuilding your database should repair any corrupted files it finds in the process.

Errors can occur during installation, and this is the point where you'll just want to delete the game and its data entirely and start from scratch.

How to fix corrupted save data

This isn't what you want to hear, but unfortunately there's really nothing you can do to fix corrupted game save data. The best you can hope for is that you can use an earlier save prior to the one that became corrupted. You'll also want a PlayStation Plus account so that you can backup all of your save data to the cloud. PS Plus members have access to 100GB of cloud storage with their subscription.