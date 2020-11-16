Seeing corrupted data on your PS5 may cause you to panic, but it's not usually something to worry about. No console is without its faults, and these things just happen sometimes. There are a few easy steps you can take to troubleshoot the problem and hopefully repair any corrupted data. As for any game save data specifically, you might just need to cut your losses.
How to delete the data
Errors can occur during installation, and this is the point where you'll just want to delete the game and its data entirely and start from scratch.
- Go to Settings, the gear icon located in the top right corner of your screen.
Select Storage.
- Select Console storage.
Select Games and Apps.
Select the game(s) you'd like to delete.
- Select Delete.
Restore your game licenses
- Go to Settings.
- Select Users and Accounts.
Select Other.
- Select Restore Licenses.
Select Restore.
Rebuild your PS5 database
If all else fails, you can always rebuild your database through Safe Mode. Doing so will not delete any of your saved data, though we recommend you back up your data to the cloud just to be safe regardless. Rebuilding your database should repair any corrupted files it finds in the process.
- Completely turn off your console.
- Press and hold the power button until you hear two beeps, one upon pressing it and another several seconds later.
- Connect your DualSense controller to your PS5 with a USB cable.
- Press the PlayStation button on your controller to turn on your console and access Safe Mode.
- Select Rebuild Database, which should be the fifth option on the list.
How to fix corrupted save data
This isn't what you want to hear, but unfortunately there's really nothing you can do to fix corrupted game save data. The best you can hope for is that you can use an earlier save prior to the one that became corrupted. You'll also want a PlayStation Plus account so that you can backup all of your save data to the cloud. PS Plus members have access to 100GB of cloud storage with their subscription.
Subscribe
PlayStation Plus 12-month
Your ticket to multiplayer, free games, and more
PlayStation Plus offers exclusive discounts on games, two free games every month, access to online multiplayer, and a whole lot more. For anyone wanting cloud storage, members get a whopping 100GB with their subscription.
Greatness awaits
PlayStation 5
Next-gen is finally here
You can buy a PS5 right now, and it's set to be Sony's most powerful console with a super fast SSD, 3.5GHz CPU, and 10.28 TFLOP GPU. Should you ever have any data troubles, there's are a few things you can do to fix it.
All-digital
PS5 Digital Edition
Leave physical games behind
The PS5 Digital Edition packs in every bit of greatness the standard PS5 does, and does it for just $399. It might not have a disc drive, but the future is heading towards a more digital age every day. Sony makes it easy to solve a simple case of corrupted data on PS5.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Need to upgrade your entertainment stand to fit the PS5?
The new generation PlayStation is kind of a chonky boy. Your current entertainment stand may not have the space for it, but here are some great options if you need to upgrade.
Here's some of the best accessories you can pick up for the PS5
The PS5 release is just around the corner, and if you're one of the lucky ones who have secured one, you'll need some accessories to get the best out of the system. Here are some of the best PS5 accessories you can pick up ahead of its launch.
The best games you can play on PS5 at launch (and beyond)
A new generation of consoles means new games are almost upon us! Here are some of the best PS5 games you can play at launch and throughout the rest of the year.