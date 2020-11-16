Ps5 HeroSource: Jennifer Locke / Android Central

Seeing corrupted data on your PS5 may cause you to panic, but it's not usually something to worry about. No console is without its faults, and these things just happen sometimes. There are a few easy steps you can take to troubleshoot the problem and hopefully repair any corrupted data. As for any game save data specifically, you might just need to cut your losses.

How to delete the data

Errors can occur during installation, and this is the point where you'll just want to delete the game and its data entirely and start from scratch.

  1. Go to Settings, the gear icon located in the top right corner of your screen.

  2. Select Storage.

    PS5 Main Settings MenuSource: Android Central

  3. Select Console storage.

  4. Select Games and Apps.

    PS5 Console Storage SpaceSource: Android Central

  5. Select the game(s) you'd like to delete.

    PS5 Games And AppsSource: Android Central

  6. Select Delete.

Restore your game licenses

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Select Users and Accounts.

  3. Select Other.

    Ps5 Restore LicensesSource: Android Central

  4. Select Restore Licenses.

  5. Select Restore.

    Ps5 Restore LicenseSource: Android Central

Rebuild your PS5 database

If all else fails, you can always rebuild your database through Safe Mode. Doing so will not delete any of your saved data, though we recommend you back up your data to the cloud just to be safe regardless. Rebuilding your database should repair any corrupted files it finds in the process.

  1. Completely turn off your console.
  2. Press and hold the power button until you hear two beeps, one upon pressing it and another several seconds later.
  3. Connect your DualSense controller to your PS5 with a USB cable.
  4. Press the PlayStation button on your controller to turn on your console and access Safe Mode.
  5. Select Rebuild Database, which should be the fifth option on the list.

How to fix corrupted save data

This isn't what you want to hear, but unfortunately there's really nothing you can do to fix corrupted game save data. The best you can hope for is that you can use an earlier save prior to the one that became corrupted. You'll also want a PlayStation Plus account so that you can backup all of your save data to the cloud. PS Plus members have access to 100GB of cloud storage with their subscription.

