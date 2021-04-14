If you're like me, you've probably been using some of the more common social media apps less and less these days. However, just because you aren't crazy about following the craziness on Facebook or Reddit doesn't mean that you don't still crave that human connection and community, right? Well, the good news is that one of our favorite messaging platforms — Telegram — has just the kind of social component you're looking for in the form of its channels. We'll show you how to find and join the Telegram channels that match your interests.
How to find and join Telegram channels
- Open the Telegram app.
- Tap on the magnifying glass/search icon in the top right corner.
Type a word, phrase, topic, or media outlet you're interested in.
- When you find something of interest, tap on the channel.
At the bottom of the message thread, tap Join.
If you wish to mute the channel or leave it altogether, tap on the three line menu in the top right corner, and then tap on the option you prefer.
If you need further inspiration about what public channels are available, you can always visit Telegram's channel webpage for more ideas. Just be careful which channels you join — for every legitimate gem, there are plenty of unsavory options as well.
It's important to note that anyone can create their own Telegram groups or channels and make them public. All you have to do is tap on the message composer and then tap on New Channel at the top of the screen. From there, you can name your channel and share it with others. You can keep your channels private, but you can also easily make them public, invite others, and share with the wider world!
We've talked a lot about the many great features in Telegram that make it one of the best messaging apps around, like creating your own stickers, organizing your chats into groups and folders, and even setting up your account to self-destruct if you stop using it.
