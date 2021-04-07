Out of all of the popular messaging and chat apps available today, there is perhaps none more private and more secure than Signal. Do you want the best encryption? Signal has you covered. Do you want to vanish messages and media? You get that and more with Signal. If you ever find yourself in a situation where you need to delete everything, you can, of course, delete your account, but there is one secure step that is just below that nuclear option. I'll show you how to erase your Signal chat history completely so that there is no record of your messages on your phone.

How to erase your Signal chat history completely

Open the Signal app on your phone. Tap on the settings menu (three dots) in the top right corner. Tap on Settings. Tap on Data and storage. Tap on Manage storage at the top of the screen. Tap on Clear message history. Read the pop-up disclaimer, and tap Delete.

Many of us at Android Central have chosen to use Signal not only because of its privacy and security features, but because it is genuinely one of the best messaging apps on Android, Linux, iOS, macOS, and PC. It is end-to-end encrypted by default, it allows you to send disappearing messages, and it even has a built-in face blur tool to protect the anonymity of people in photos that you may share.

If you want to stay as safe and secure online as possible, you'll want to look beyond private messaging apps. Make sure that you are using two-factor authentication with all of your apps and services, and be sure to use a good password manager to help you keep those codes safe. It's also not a bad idea to use one of the best VPN services to protect your online activity while browsing from your secure Android phone. Take the tips that work for you from these guides, and stay safe while online!