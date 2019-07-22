RCS Chat, Google's vision for the future of messaging, is slowly rolling out to people around the globe. In the United States and most parts of the world, you need to be on a carrier that supports the RCS Universal Profile (such as Google Fi). However, rather than waiting on carriers to adopt the RCS standard, Google's taking matters into its own hands and enabling RCS Chat for all phones regardless of carrier in select countries. If your phone is supported, here's how to enable RCS Chat features in Google Messages.
- RCS compatible: Samsung Galaxy S10e ($750 at Samsung)
How to enable RCS Chat features in Google Messages
- Open Google Messages on your Android phone.
- Tap Yes I'm in on the pop-up.
- Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner.
-
Tap Settings.
- Enter your phone number.
-
Tap Continue.
That's all there is to it! It may take a few seconds for Google Messages to verify your phone number, but once it's completed, your Status should change from "Setting up" to "Connected."
RCS compatible
Samsung Galaxy S10e
A powerful, compact phone that works with RCS Chat.
Samsung's Galaxy S10e is an incredibly powerful phone and is a breath of fresh air for people that are sick of big and chunky phablets. The S10e is easy to use with one-hand, has great dual rear cameras, a stunning AMOLED display, and works beautifully with Google's RCS Chat features.
AUKEY 18W USB-C Power Bank with Quick Charge 3.0 ($30 at Amazon)
This power bank can recharge quickly thanks to Power Delivery USB-C charging, and it has Qualcomm Quick Charge to juice up your Galaxy S10 in a hurry.
Samsung EVO Select 256GB MicroSD card ($40 at Amazon)
Expand your S10's memory and make room for more photos, music, movies, or more apps with this high-speed, high-capacity card.
InvisibleShield Ultra Clear ($30 at ZAGG)
Easy to install
InvisibleShield's screen protector carries the "Designed for Samsung" certification, and while it's not the tempered glass screen protectors we normally look to the brand for, the Ultra Clear film protectors are shiny, clear, and case-friendly quality. The lifetime warranty here is just as tough as ever, offering replacements if your film ever clouds, tears, or warps.
