RCS Chat, Google's vision for the future of messaging, is slowly rolling out to people around the globe. In the United States and most parts of the world, you need to be on a carrier that supports the RCS Universal Profile (such as Google Fi). However, rather than waiting on carriers to adopt the RCS standard, Google's taking matters into its own hands and enabling RCS Chat for all phones regardless of carrier in select countries. If your phone is supported, here's how to enable RCS Chat features in Google Messages.

How to enable RCS Chat features in Google Messages

Open Google Messages on your Android phone. Tap Yes I'm in on the pop-up. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner. Tap Settings. Enter your phone number. Tap Continue.

That's all there is to it! It may take a few seconds for Google Messages to verify your phone number, but once it's completed, your Status should change from "Setting up" to "Connected."

